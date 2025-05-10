Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Buttler, Archer among English players who left India after IPL put on hold

Buttler, Archer among English players who left India after IPL put on hold

ECB have extended helping hands towards BCCI and has offered to host the remaining 16 matches of IPL 2025, including the four playoff matches

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler (Pic: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
The ongoing cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan has brought uncertainty over the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. While the tournament, as of now, has only been put on hold for a week, there is a chance that it will take some time before things get back in order. Keeping all this in mind, English players like Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Jacob Bethell and six others flew back to England a day prior to the suspension of the tournament. 
 
Notably, a few English players have decided not to go back to England but have also opted against staying in India. Instead, they are off to Dubai to take time and plan their schedule accordingly.
 
ECB extends helping hand to BCCI
 
While the English players are flying back to England, their cricket board, the ECB, has extended a helping hand towards the BCCI and offered to host the remaining 16 matches of IPL 2025, including the four playoff matches.  England has indicated its readiness to host the remainder of the IPL if required. Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), was quoted by Mail Online as saying that they would assist the BCCI if needed, acknowledging the challenges posed by the current halt.
 
Previous overseas moves set precedent
 
This is not the first time the IPL has been moved out of India. The tournament was held in the UAE during the pandemic-hit 2020 season and partially in 2021. South Africa hosted the 2009 edition due to India's general elections. England, while a logistically distinct option, may offer smoother coordination as several Indian players are already scheduled to tour there for a five-Test series starting in June.

Player movement aligns with England shift
 
The potential relocation is further supported by the fact that Australian and South African players are also expected in England for the ICC World Test Championship final, set to take place from June 11 to 15. This could reduce scheduling conflicts and travel strain for many key players.
