IPL 2025 suspended: When will IPL resume amid India's packed schedule?

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 suspended indefinitely amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions The suspension of IPL 2025 has raised the question of when the world's richest cricket league might resume. In the past, IPL 2021 was also halted midway (on May 4, 2021) during the second wave of Covid-19. The remaining matches were later held in September, with the venue shifted to the UAE.

When could IPL 2025 resume?

India are scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series starting on June 20. Before the senior men’s tour begins, the BCCI is expected to send the India A team to England as part of preparations for the series.

This leaves little room in the calendar before the England tour begins.

Following the England series, India are set to tour Bangladesh for a white-ball series in August. However, there is a one-month gap before India’s next international assignment—hosting the West Indies for a two-Test series.