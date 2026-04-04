DC vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

How to watch DC vs MI in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the toss take place for the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?