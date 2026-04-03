IPL 2026: DC vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first of the double header matches of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium today. Delhi skipper Axar Patel has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the day. Both teams head into this clash with winning momentum, setting up an exciting contest in the capital.

Led by Axar Patel, DC kicked off their campaign with a determined performance against Lucknow Super Giants. Chasing a modest target of 142 on a challenging Ekana pitch, the Capitals found themselves in early trouble after losing four wickets inside the powerplay. However, a composed middle-order effort guided them to a six-wicket victory with 17 balls to spare, giving the team a strong confidence boost at the start of the season.

Mumbai Indians also began their IPL 2026 journey on a positive note with a thrilling win over Kolkata Knight Riders. In a high-scoring encounter, MI conceded over 200 runs but showed great character with the bat to chase down the total in 19.1 overs, finishing with six wickets in hand. Notably, this marked Mumbai’s first opening-match win since the 2012 season.

IPL 2026 Match 8, DC vs MI : LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING With both sides in form, fans can expect a closely fought battle.

IPL 2026: DC vs MI probable playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

DC vs MI head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 37

DC won: 16

MI won: 21

Tie: 0

Squads of both teams

DC squad for IPL 2026: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

MI squad for IPL 2026: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Quinton de Kock, Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

IPL 2026 match on April 4: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live toss, DC vs MI telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 4 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will clash in match 7 of Indian Premier League 2026 on April 3 (Friday).

What is the venue of the DC vs MI IPL 2026 match?

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for the DC vs MI take place?

The live toss for the DC vs MI cricket match will take place at 3 PM IST on April 3.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2026 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs MI IPL 2026 match in India?