IPL 2026: GT vs RR playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to face off in an exciting IPL 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night. Rajasthan enter the contest as slight favourites, thanks in large part to the sensational form of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The youngster smashed a blazing 50 off just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, showing a fearless approach that has captured the imagination of fans.

However, Gujarat Titans boast a formidable pace attack in Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, which will test Sooryavanshi’s mettle on a flat, batting-friendly track. Titans skipper Shubman Gill will need to manage his resources wisely, learning from their previous outing in Mullanpur where Siraj bowled only two overs and Prasidh was introduced late.

With a pitch conducive to strokeplay, the Titans’ top-order, including Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, will look to take on Rajasthan’s fiery duo, Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer, right from the start. This promises an edge-of-the-seat contest for fans.

IPL 2026: GT vs RR probable playing 11

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Kumar Kushagra, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL

Total matches played: 8

GT won: 6

RR won: 2

Tie: 0

Squads of both teams

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Tom Banton.

RR squad for IPL 2026: Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Aman Perala, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kuldeep Sen, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi and Sandeep Sharma.

IPL 2026 match on April 4: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals live toss, GT vs RR telecast and live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 4 (Saturday) in IPL 2026?

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will clash in match 8 of Indian Premier League 2026 on April 4 (Saturday).

What is the venue of the GT vs RR IPL 2026 match?

Gujarat’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

When will the live toss for the GT vs RR take place?

The live toss for the GT vs RR cricket match will take place at 7 PM IST on April 4.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s GT vs RR IPL 2026 match in India?