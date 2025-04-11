IPL 2025: CSK vs KKR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

A struggling Chennai Super Kings side faces a tough challenge against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday in Chennai, especially after losing their regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to injury.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 CSK vs KKR: Chennai pitch report and Chepauk Stadium stats With Gaikwad sidelined for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season due to an elbow fracture, MS Dhoni has stepped in to lead the team once again. The franchise will be hoping that the legendary skipper’s return can inspire a turnaround after a disappointing string of losses.

As CSK prepares for this crucial clash—where another defeat could further derail their campaign—they find a glimmer of hope in their recent batting performance. Despite falling short by 18 runs against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring chase of 219 in Mullanpur, the batting unit showed signs of form.

Now, the five-time champions are banking on their fortunes changing at Chepauk, a venue that hasn’t quite lived up to its reputation as a fortress this season. The team's lackluster home form has even drawn concern from long-time coach Stephen Fleming, who recently voiced his frustration following a heavy loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

MS Dhoni captaincy record in IPL

Matches: 226

Wins: 133

Losses: 91

Tied: 0

No result: 2

Win percentage: 58.74

Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 5

Wins: 2

Losses: 3

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 40

CSK playing 11 vs KKR

With skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to miss out the entire season with a fractured elbow, it will be MS Dhoni who will carry the captaincy role again for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probable): MS Dhoni (wk & c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi/ Deepak Hooda, S Dubey, Rachin Ravindra, RA Jadeja, Vijay Shankar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, KK Ahmed

CSK squad for IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi

KKR playing 11 vs CSK

KKR also need to get back to winning ways after losing to Lucknow Super Giants last time around. KKR would be looking to take the pitch with the same eleven, but have to put their best foot forward in terms of climbing up the table now.

Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 (probable): Q de Kock (wk), RK Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), VR Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, AD Russell, SP Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, H Rana, SH Johnson

KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya