I was more desperate to win, Buttler, after playing against former team RR

The former white-ball captain of the England cricket team, Jos Buttler, who played for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals from 2018 to 2024, took the field against them while playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 on Wednesday. In the match, Buttler scored 36 runs off 25 balls to help his team set a huge target of 218 runs for RR, who were then bundled out for just 159 as GT walked away with an impressive win by 58 runs. After the match, Buttler talked about his experience of playing against his former club with the official streaming partners of the tournament, JioHotstar, where he mentioned that he felt like he was lying to the Rajasthan-based franchise after spending seven years with them. Buttler also mentioned that although he was a little sceptical, he was very determined to secure the win, even more than ever before.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How has MS Dhoni fared against each IPL team as captain? Also after the match, former cricketers-turned-experts Mark Boucher and Varun Aaron analysed GT’s clinical performance against RR, which helped them secure the top spot in the points table.

Mark Boucher on Gujarat Titans’ performance

Former cricketer Mark Boucher provided insights into Gujarat Titans' impressive performance. He praised their batting and bowling units for functioning cohesively and highlighted that, while the team had struggled with back-to-back strong performances in the past, different players have stepped up in various matches. Boucher specifically pointed out Rashid Khan’s two-wicket haul, noting that he was clearly in top form. Overall, Boucher concluded that the Titans have a lot to be positive about, especially with their consistent performance on the points table despite facing tough matches.

Varun Aaron on Sai Sudharsan’s remarkable innings

Cricket expert Varun Aaron praised Sai Sudharsan’s exceptional innings, commending his role clarity and the hard work he puts into his game. Aaron emphasised Sudharsan's dedication, both on and off the field, which was reflected in his outstanding performance. He particularly highlighted Sudharsan’s two sixes over cover off Sandeep Sharma, pointing out the difficulty of the shots given Sharma's lack of pace. According to Aaron, hitting those shots showcased Sudharsan’s excellent form and his ability to see the ball clearly.