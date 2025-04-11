Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

As both teams gear up for this crucial showdown, SRH will be desperate to end their losing streak, while PBKS aim to maintain their winning momentum.

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 continues to heat up as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 27 of the season. The encounter is scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, April 12.
 
For SRH, the campaign has taken a worrying turn. After what seemed like a promising start, the Hyderabad-based franchise has now slipped into a rough patch, losing four matches in a row. Their bowling has struggled to contain opposition batters, and their top order has lacked consistency — issues they'll need to address quickly to stay in playoff contention.
 
 
In contrast, PBKS have had a far more composed and effective run so far. With three victories from their first four games, they sit in a stronger position on the points table. Their well-balanced line-up, featuring explosive batters and reliable bowlers, has looked in sync.
 
As both teams gear up for this crucial showdown, SRH will be desperate to end their losing streak, while PBKS aim to maintain their winning momentum. 

IPL 2025: SRH vs PBKS playing 11
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammed Shami.
 
Punjab Kings playing 11 (probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
 
SRH vs PBKS head-to-head in Indian Premier League
 
Total matches played: 23
SRH won: 16
PBKS won: 7
No result: 0
Abandoned: 0
 
Squads of both teams
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Abhinav Manohar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Sachin Baby
 
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash
 
IPL 2025 Match on April 12: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Toss, SRH vs PBKS Telecast, and Hyderabad vs Punjab Live Streaming Details
 
Which teams will clash on April 12 (Saturday) in IPL 2025?
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will face off in IPL 2025 on April 12 (Saturday).
 
What is the venue of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?
 
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on April 12.
 
When will the live toss for the SRH vs PBKS take place?
 
The live toss for the SRH vs PBKS cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 12, with the match scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match?
 
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
How to watch the live streaming of today’s SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match in India?
 
The JioCinema app and website will provide live streaming of the SRH vs PBKS match in India.

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

