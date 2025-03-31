Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Good news for cricket fans! Bumrah starts bowling in nets | Watch video

Bumrah, who has been rehabilitating at NCA at the moment, suffered a back injury during the India vs Australia Test in January this year

Jasprit Bumrah
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Indian cricket and Jasprit Bumrah fans received great news on Monday, as the star pacer was seen rolling up his sleeves to bowl for the first time since his injury earlier this year. Bumrah, who has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at the moment, suffered a back injury during the India vs Australia Test in January this year. He was expected to make his return by the first week of February and was even selected in India’s One Day International (ODI) series against England and Champions Trophy squad. However, the nature of his injury turned out to be worse than expected, and he was eventually ruled out of both events, with Harshit Rana being named as his replacement.  Check IPL 2025 Match 12: MI vs KKR live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
Bumrah is also part of Mumbai Indians’ squad for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 and is now expected to join the team in a later phase of the tournament after the recent developments. Bumrah’s fitness will also be a big relief for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian cricket team, who are preparing for the India vs England five-Test series after the IPL in June. 
 
Check the video of Bumrah bowling at NCA below:
 
 
Mumbai needs their star pacer desperately
 
The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, remain uncertain about Jasprit Bumrah’s return, as the NCA has yet to provide any specific timelines. Despite steady progress in his rehabilitation, the franchise has no clarity on when their star pacer will be available for selection.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene previously mentioned that, apart from Bumrah, all players were available. He stated that the fast bowler was diligently following his rehabilitation programme and showing daily improvement. However, he acknowledged that the team was still awaiting a definitive update from the NCA regarding his return.
 
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have struggled in IPL 2025, losing both of their opening matches. They suffered a four-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their first game before falling short against Gujarat Titans by 36 runs.
   
First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

