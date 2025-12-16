Green to Cummins: Most expensive overseas players in IPL mini auction

Cameron Green broke the bank in the IPL 2026 Auction as he was sold to Kokata Knight Riders at a whopping Rs 25.20 Crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in the mini-auction over the years. The list also saw Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana clmb up to 5th with his Rs 18 Crore move to the Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL Mini Auction has always been a platform where franchises go all out to sign top-tier international talent, and each year, we witness record-breaking bids for players who have the potential to make an immediate impact. In recent years, overseas players have become increasingly valuable, with their all-round capabilities, match-winning skills, and leadership qualities drawing massive bids from IPL teams.

The 2024 and 2023 seasons saw some of the most expensive overseas signings in IPL history, with players like Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Sam Curran making headlines with their staggering auction prices. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: When and where to watch the mini-auction today? These signings reflect the shifting dynamics of team strategies, where franchises now look for players who can provide balance, versatility, and immense value across all formats. In this list, we explore the top 5 most expensive overseas IPL Mini Auction signings, shedding light on why these players commanded such high price tags and how they have impacted their respective teams.

Top 10 Most Expensive overseas IPL Mini Auction Signings Rank Player Name Team Auction Year Amount (INR) 1 Cameron Green Kolkata Knight Riders 2025 Rs 25.20 Cr 2 Mitchell Starc Kolkata Knight Riders 2024 Rs 24.75 Crore 3 Pat Cummins (2024) Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024 Rs 20.50 Crore 4 Sam Curran Punjab Kings 2023 Rs 18.50 Crore 5 Matheesha Pathirana Kolkata Knight Riders 2025 Rs 18 Crore 6 Cameron Green Mumbai Indians 2023 Rs 17.50 Crore 7 Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals 2021 Rs 16.25 Crore 8 Ben Stokes Chennai Super Kings 2023 Rs 16.25 Crore 9 Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants 2023 Rs 16 Crore 10 Pat Cummins (2020) Kolkata Knight Riders 2020 Rs 15.50 Crore 1. Cameron Green - Breaking the bank this year Australian all-rounder Cameron Green broke the bank in the ongoing IPL 2026 auction as he was sold for whopping Rs 25.20 Crore on the day, going to the Kolkata Knight Riders. 1. Mitchell Starc – The Elite Fast Bowler

Mitchell Starc’s ₹24.75 crore signing by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 was a record for an overseas player. Known for his deadly pace and ability to dominate powerplays and the death overs, Starc is one of the most sought-after fast bowlers in the world. His explosive performances in international cricket have made him an invaluable asset for any franchise, and his presence strengthens KKR’s bowling attack significantly. 2. Pat Cummins (2024) – A leadership and bowling asset Pat Cummins’ ₹20.50 crore bid by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 IPL Mini Auction highlighted his immense value as both a captain and a premier fast bowler. His leadership skills and impressive bowling record in all formats of the game make him a high-value player. Cummins is known for his consistency and ability to perform in high-pressure situations, making him an essential signing for SRH in the 2024 season.