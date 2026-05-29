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GT vs RR Live streaming: Where to watch IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on its app and website.

GT vs RR
GT vs RR
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 7:10 PM IST
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Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur today, with the winner advancing to the tournament final. Having already exchanged wins earlier this season, both sides head into the contest knowing there is little separating them.
 

The coin flip of the match went in RR's way who opted to bat first.

 

Captain's take after toss:

 

Shubman Gill (GT):  We would have batted first as well. Forty overs of cricket already on this wicket and it won't behave differently. We have everything to play for, it's a now or never situation. One change: Sai Kishore is back.

 

Riyan Parag (RR): We will bat first. Pretty much the same wicket, but I think it slows down at the backend, and we have the bowlers for it. We just need to play better cricket for 40 overs, the best team will win. The support staff have been incredible about recoveries and injuries. Same team.  IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 GT vs RR playing 11:  GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj  Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan  RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja  Impact players: Shubham Dubey, Sushant Mishra, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande

  IPL 2026 Qualifier 2, GT vs RR: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 
IPL 2026 GT vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch GT vs RR in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
When will the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?
 
The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 29 (Friday).
 
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2026?
 
The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on May 29.
 
What time will the toss take place for the GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match in IPL 2026 on May 29?
 
The toss for the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin on May 29?
 
The Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on its app and website.
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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