IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Rajasthan Royals enter Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 high on confidence after a dominant win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they showcased their explosive batting firepower. They will now face Gujarat Titans in a virtual knockout clash to decide the second finalist of the season.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on May 29. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already secured their spot in the final after winning Qualifier 1.

Gujarat Titans come into this contest on the back of a disappointing performance, having suffered a major batting collapse in their previous playoff game against RCB. Chasing a massive target of 255, GT were bundled out for just 162, with Rahul Tewatia’s 68 being the lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming batting display.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals looked in sublime form against SRH. Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show with a blistering 97 off 29 balls, smashing 12 sixes and five boundaries. Their bowlers, led by Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, also delivered a disciplined performance as RR sealed a 47-run victory to book their place in Qualifier 2. IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: GT vs RR probable playing 11 Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Rajasthan Royals playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja ALSO READ: My focus was on hitting sixes, can score centuries in future: Sooryavanshi Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (w), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

GT vs RR head-to-head in IPL Total Matches Played: 10 GT Wins: 7 RR Wins: 3 No Result: 0 Squads of both teams GT squad for IPL 2026: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Shahrukh Khan, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Tom Banton, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Prithvi Raj Yarra RR squad for IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Vignesh Puthur

IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 match: GT vs RR live toss, telecast and streaming details Which teams will clash on May 27 (Wednesday) in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2? Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 on May 29 (Friday). What is the venue of GT vs RR Qualifier 2 match? The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur will host IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. When will the live toss take place? The live toss for GT vs RR Qualifier 2 will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 27.