Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 Playoff chances: How GT can finish in top 4 teams on points table

IPL 2024 Playoff chances: How GT can finish in top 4 teams on points table

To keep their playoff hopes alive, Shubman Gill's side needs to win both of their remaining matches (vs KKR and SRH). Gujarat can attain a maximum of 14 points on IPL 2024 points table

Gujarat Titans
Gujarat have qualified for the playoffs since 2022.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 3:13 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the IPL 2024 enters the final week of league phase, the race for playoffs has become very interesting given only one team, Kolkata Knight Riders, locked a place in the last four. 

As many as 8 teams are in contention for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs, including Gujarat Titans, who will host KKR today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Here's how Gujarat Titans could finish in top 4 teams on the IPL 2024 points table if Gujarat wins today's match vs KKR:

If Gujarat wins both of their remaining matches

To keep their playoff hopes alive, Shubman Gill's side needs to win both of their remaining matches (vs KKR and SRH). If Gujarat wins both matches, they can attain a maximum of 14 points, which could be enough if SRH, CSK and LSG win only one of their remaining matches and lose their final fixture of league phase. 

However, in this case, GT need to improve their net run-rate, which is (-)1.063.

If GT fails to win either of their two matches, they will be knocked out of the IPL 2024 given they can attain a maximum of 12 points only.

Notably, Gujarat have qualified for the playoffs since 2022. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT played final of previous two IPL edition, winning the 2022 final while finished runner-up in 2023 season.

Also Read

IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios and chances of all 10 teams

Check IPL 2024 playoff qualification and scenarios of 8 teams here

IPL 2024: Star Sports registers a record 510 million viewers in 51 matches

RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four

IPL 2024 playoffs predictions: Which teams could secure knockout berths?

IPL 2024: GT vs KKR head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: RCB-DC Playing 11, score updates, weather forecast,live streaming

IPL 2024 points table: CSK, RR, RCB, DC rankings; top batters and bowlers

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR highlights: Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets

IPL 2024: Big blow for DC ahead of must-win game! Rishabh Pant suspended

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shubman GillIndian Premier LeagueGujarat Titans

First Published: May 13 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story