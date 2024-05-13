IPL 2024 Playoff predictions: Which 4 teams could make it to the knockouts?

The race for a place in the IPL 2024 playoff heats up after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fifth consecutive win on Sunday. The win kept the IPL 2024 playoff hopes of RCB and the likes of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants.





Every fixture would determine which teams could finish in the top 4 of the IPL 2024 points table from Monday onwards. Kolkata Knight Riders are only team to confirm their place in playoffs.

Teams who are still in contention for a place in Playoffs?

Delhi Capitals (DC), RCB and GT aim to find a place in the Playoffs with 14 points. However, their chances would diminish if LSG won their remaining two fixtures while Sunrisers Hyderabad won one of their two fixtures.

DC's match against LSG on Tuesday will certainly reveal the prospect of RCB and GT in IPL 2024.

Which teams could qualify for the Playoffs, according to IPL 2024 playoff Predictor?

According to the IPL 2024 playoff predictor, Rajasthan Royals, KKR, and SRH will be joined by RCB for the playoffs. RCB are set to play a virtual quarterfinal against CSK on May 18.

How RCB can qualify for the Playoffs after match against CSK?

If RCB beats CSK on Saturday, both teams will have 14 points each. This means if the fourth team has to be decided on 14 points, the net run rate will take centre stage. If CSK lose the match against RCB by 18 runs (with the target being 200), RCB's net run rate will be superior to Chennai's. While RCB have to chase down a target of 201 runs, then they have to win the match with 11 balls to spare.

How could LSG spoil the thrill of the RCB vs CSK match on May 18?

If LSG wins both their matches, then they will end up with 16 points which means even if RCB wins against CSK, Bengaluru won't make it to the playoffs.