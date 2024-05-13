IPL 2024 Playoff chances: How GT can finish in top 4 teams on points table

As the IPL 2024 enters the final week of league phase, the race for playoffs has become very interesting given only one team, Kolkata Knight Riders, locked a place in the last four.





ALSO READ: IPL 2024: GT vs KKR head-to-head, Ahmedabad pitch report, weather forecast Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel As many as 8 teams are in contention for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs, including Gujarat Titans, who will host KKR today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here's how Gujarat Titans could finish in top 4 teams on the IPL 2024 points table if Gujarat wins today's match vs KKR:

If Gujarat wins both of their remaining matches

To keep their playoff hopes alive, Shubman Gill's side needs to win both of their remaining matches (vs KKR and SRH). If Gujarat wins both matches, they can attain a maximum of 14 points, which could be enough if SRH, CSK and LSG win only one of their remaining matches and lose their final fixture of league phase.

However, in this case, GT need to improve their net run-rate, which is (-)1.063.

If GT fails to win either of their two matches, they will be knocked out of the IPL 2024 given they can attain a maximum of 12 points only.



Notably, Gujarat have qualified for the playoffs since 2022. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, GT played final of previous two IPL edition, winning the 2022 final while finished runner-up in 2023 season.