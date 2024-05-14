Here's how to get early access to IPL 2024 playoffs tickets via RuPay cards

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced an exclusive offer for RuPay card customers as it granted them early access to purchase tickets for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024playoffs and finals.





Check ICC T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule and match timings (IST) here The offer will start from 14 May at 6 pm IST onwards and RuPay cardholders will have the first grab at the tickets of Qualifier 1, the Eliminators, and Qualifier 2 before they become available to the general public.

But it is not only the playoffs; even the all-important final tickets will also be available exclusively to the privileged RuPay customers before anyone else. For the final, the ticketing window will open on 20 May at 6 pm IST.