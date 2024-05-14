IPL 2024 points table: DC and LSG rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will move to the fifth spot if either of the two teams wins today's match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
Delhi and Lucknow both eyeing to win the match with huge margins to keep their playoff hopes, which hinges on the results of other teams.
Delhi will have 14 points in as many games if they win today's match, their last fixture in IPL 2024. Lucknow will also move to 14 points if they win the match with one more match in hand.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the only team to qualify for the playoffs as of now. Rajasthan Royals, who are at the 2nd spot, will play against Punjab Kings on May 15 and Sanju Samson's side will book a place in playoffs if they win that game.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|1.428
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|8
|4
|0
|16
|0.349
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.528
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|7
|5
|0
|14
|0.406
|5
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|0.387
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.482
|7
|Lucknow Super Giants
|12
|6
|6
|0
|12
|-0.769
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|13
|5
|7
|1
|11
|-1.063
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.271
|10
|Punjab Kings
|12
|4
|8
|0
|8
|-0.423
IPL 2024 orange cap holder
Player with most runs in Indian Premier League season gets the orange cap. RCB batter Virat Kohli is having orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.
|Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|NO
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4S
|6S
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|13
|13
|3
|661
|113*
|66.10
|426
|155.16
|1
|5
|56
|33
|2
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|13
|13
|3
|577
|108*
|57.70
|409
|141.07
|1
|4
|58
|17
|3
| Travis Head
SRH
|11
|11
|1
|533
|102
|53.3
|264
|201.89
|1
|4
|61
|31
|4
| Sai Sudharsan
GT
|12
|12
|1
|527
|103
|47.91
|373
|141.28
|1
|2
|48
|16
|5
| Sanju Samson
RR
|12
|12
|4
|486
|86
|60.75
|307
|158.30
|0
|5
|44
|23
IPL 2024 purple cap holders
Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap.
|Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
|POS
|PLAYER
|MAT
|INNS
|OV
|RUNS
|WKTS
|BBI
|AVG
|ECON
|SR
|4W
|5W
|1
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|13
|13
|51.5
|336
|20
|21/05
|16.8
|6.48
|15.55
|0
|1
|2
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
|12
|12
|41
|400
|20
|15/03
|20
|9.75
|12.3
|0
|0
|3
| Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR
|12
|12
|44
|367
|18
|16/03
|20.38
|8.34
|14.66
|0
|0
|4
| Tushar Deshpande
CSK
|12
|12
|44
|375
|16
|27/04
|23.43
|8.52
|16.5
|1
|0
|5
| Khaleel Ahmed
KKR
|13
|13
|48
|457
|16
|21/2
|28.56
|9.52
|18
|0
| 0