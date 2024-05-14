IPL 2024 points table: DC and LSG rankings; orange and purple cap holders

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will move to the fifth spot if either of the two teams wins today's match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Delhi and Lucknow both eyeing to win the match with huge margins to keep their playoff hopes, which hinges on the results of other teams.

Delhi will have 14 points in as many games if they win today's match, their last fixture in IPL 2024. Lucknow will also move to 14 points if they win the match with one more match in hand.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are the only team to qualify for the playoffs as of now. Rajasthan Royals, who are at the 2nd spot, will play against Punjab Kings on May 15 and Sanju Samson's side will book a place in playoffs if they win that game.





IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 9 3 1 19 1.428 2 Rajasthan Royals 12 8 4 0 16 0.349 3 Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 14 0.528 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 14 0.406 5 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 12 0.387 6 Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 0 12 -0.482 7 Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 0 12 -0.769 8 Gujarat Titans 13 5 7 1 11 -1.063 9 Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 0 8 -0.271 10 Punjab Kings 12 4 8 0 8 -0.423

IPL 2024 orange cap holder

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli

RCB 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17 3 Travis Head

SRH 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31 4 Sai Sudharsan

GT 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16 5 Sanju Samson

RR 12 12 4 486 86 60.75 307 158.30 0 5 44 23

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024 POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Jasprit Bumrah

MI 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1 2 Harshal Patel

PBKS 12 12 41 400 20 15/03 20 9.75 12.3 0 0 3 Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR 12 12 44 367 18 16/03 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0 4 Tushar Deshpande

CSK 12 12 44 375 16 27/04 23.43 8.52 16.5 1 0 5 Khaleel Ahmed

KKR 13 13 48 457 16 21/2 28.56 9.52 18 0 0



Player with most runs in Indian Premier League season gets the orange cap. RCB batter Virat Kohli is having orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap.