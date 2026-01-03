How many Bangladeshi cricketers are set to participate in IPL 2026?

The IPL 2026 mini-auction proved to be a challenging period for Bangladesh cricketers, with limited interest from franchises. Despite several players registering for the auction, only one managed to secure a spot in the IPL. Mustafizur Rahman, the left-arm fast bowler, was the sole Bangladesh player to be sold during the auction.

Mustafizur Rahman in Demand

While seven Bangladesh players were included in the auction list, only Mustafizur Rahman attracted the attention of a franchise. The others went unsold, marking another difficult year for Bangladesh’s representation in the IPL.

How Bangladesh cricketers fared in IPL 2026 Auction Player Role Base Price Team (IPL 2026) Final Price Status Mustafizur Rahman Left-arm fast bowler ₹2 Crore Kolkata Knight Riders ₹9.20 Crore Sold Rishad Hossain Leg-spinner ₹75 Lakh – – Unsold Taskin Ahmed Right-arm fast bowler ₹75 Lakh – – Unsold Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fast bowler ₹75 Lakh – – Unsold Nahid Rana Fast bowler ₹75 Lakh – – Unsold Shoriful Islam Left-arm fast bowler ₹75 Lakh – – Unsold Rakibul Hasan Spin all-rounder ₹30 Lakh – – Unsold Here’s a breakdown of the players, their base price, final auction price, team status, and their performance during the IPL 2026 auction:

ALSO READ: Controversy erupts as J&K cricketer wears helmet with Palestinian flag Mustafizur Rahman becomes a Knight Rider Mustafizur Rahman IPL career stats Matches (Mat) Balls Runs Wickets (WKTS) Best Bowling (BBM) Average (Ave) Economy (Econ) Strike Rate (SR) 4-Wicket Hauls (4W) 5-Wicket Hauls (5W) 60 1364 1849 65 4/29 28.45 8.13 20.98 1 0 Mustafizur Rahman’s inclusion in the IPL 2026 auction reflects his proven IPL credentials and skill set. Known for his ability to bowl cutters and variations, particularly at the death, Mustafizur has been a reliable option on Indian pitches for years. His previous stints with teams like Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals further solidified his reputation.

For now, Mustafizur will be an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling attack in the IPL 2026 season, with his participation largely depending on his availability given Bangladesh’s international commitments. As the IPL season begins in March-April 2026, it will be interesting to see how Mustafizur contributes to the Kolkata-based franchise's success. Mustafizur’s auction price of ₹9.20 Crore speaks volumes about the confidence IPL franchises have in his abilities, especially as he continues to be a key figure for Bangladesh in T20 cricket. Challenges for Other Bangladesh Players The absence of other Bangladesh cricketers in IPL 2026, such as Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Rishad Hossain, highlights the stiff competition in the auction. Despite their strong performances in international cricket and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), they struggled to catch the eye of IPL franchises. This doesn’t diminish their talent, but it does indicate the challenges Bangladesh cricketers face in breaking into the IPL.