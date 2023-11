IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released & retained players, remaining purse

The race to the Indian Premier League 2024 auctions has intensified as the teams announced the final list of retained players for the next season of the richest cricket league in the world on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The biggest news of the trading window was Hardik Pandya’s move from Gujrat Titans to Mumbai Indians. Although it remained unconfirmed right till the time of the announcement of the list of retained players by all teams. The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai.

Apart from Pandya’s, many players were traded in the trading window,



Transfers confirmed in the Trading Window of IPL 2024

Romario Shepherd to Mumbai Indians from Lucknow Super Giants

Avesh Khan to Rajasthan Royals from Lucknow Super Giants

Shahbaz Ahamad traded to Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mayank Dagar traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Details #IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 26, 2023 Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals Devdutt Padikkal to Lucknow Super Giants from Rajasthan Royals

Shahbaz Ahmed to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mayank Dagar to Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sunrisers Hyderabad

There were other players who, before the start of the trading window either confirmed themselves that they would not be part of the 2024 IPL or were released by their teams. Ben Stokes and Dwaine Pretorious from Chennai Super Kings while Joe Root, another Englishman opted out of IPL 2024. He was part of the Rajasthan Royals.



Full List of released and retained players for IPL 2024 team-wise

Chennai Super Kings



Ben Stokes, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh and Ambati Rayudu (retired), Dwaine Pretorius.



CSK retained players MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary.

Remaining purse: Rs 32.2 crore

Release players: 8

Slots remaining: 6 (3 Overseas)



DELHI CAPITALS



Delhi Capitals released players





Delhi Capitals retained player

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Abishek Porel (replacement), Rishabh Pant. Rilee Rossow (Rs 4.6 crore), Rovman Powell(2.8 crore), Manish Pandey(2.4 crore), Sarfaraz Khn (20 lakh), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs 2 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 1.1 crore), Ripal Patel Rs 20 lakh), Aman Khan (Rs 20 lakh), Priyam Garg (Rs 20 Lakh), Chetan Sakariya (Rs 1.4 crore).

Remaining purse: Rs 28.95 crore





RAJASTHAN ROYALS



Rajasthan Retained players

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma (replacement), Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, Prasidh Krishna.

Rajasthan Royals released players list

Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.

Remaining purse: Rs 14.5 crore

PUNJAB KINGS

Punjab Kings retained players

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Jonny Bairstow.

Punjab Kings released players list

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda, Raj Angad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan.

Remaining purse: Rs TBD

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Kolkata Knight Riders retained players list

Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Jason Roy (replacement).

Kolkata Knight Riders released players list

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles.

Remaining purse: Rs TBD

Purse remaining with all teams before the IPL 2024 auction

After the announcement of the list of retained players, the remaining purse of the teams has increased. The teams were given an increase of Rupees 5 crore each, taking their purse to 100 crore. They will carry on their leftover purse from the previous auction and with all the retentions and releases, here’s how much they are left with, heading into the auction on December 19.

Team Remaining amount after IPL 2023 auction/before IPL 2024 auction (INR) Increase in purse (INR) Punjab Kings 12.20 crore 5 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 6.55 crore 5 crore Gujarat Titans 4.45 crore 5 crore Delhi Capitals 28.95 crore 5 crore Lucknow Super Giants 3.55 crore 5 crore Rajasthan Royals 3.35 crore 5 crore Royal Challengers Bangalore 1.75 crore 5 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 1.65 crore 5 crore Chennai Super Kings 32.2 crore 5 crore Mumbai Indians 50 lakh 5 crore

Data Courtesy- IPL website

