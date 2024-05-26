Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 closing ceremony time, performers, live streaming and telecast

IPL 2024 closing ceremony time, performers, live streaming and telecast

American rock band Imagine Dragons is set to delight the crowd at Chennai ahead of the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final

IPL 2024 closing ceremony details
IPL 2024 closing ceremony details. Photo: Sportzpics
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is coming to an end with the final between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It was at this very stadium that the inaugural match of the tournament was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ahead of the first match, an opening ceremony was held where the likes of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and AR Rahman performed. In the last match also, American rock band Imagine Dragons is set to delight the crowd at Chennai. 
However, IPL on its official social media handles has not made any announcement about the official closing ceremony. 

IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony timing and broadcast details

When will the IPL 2024 Closing Cremeony begin?

The IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST on Sunday, May 26. 

Who will perform at the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony?

Dan Reynolds will lead the Imagine Dragons during the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony. 

Where can people watch the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony?

People can watch the live telecast of the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony on Star Sports. 

Where can the IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony be live-streamed?

The  IPL 2024 Closing Ceremony can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app. 

Also Read

IPL 2024 final: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, live toss time, streaming & telecast

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2024 final match schedule, venue, live telecast and streaming details

IPL 2024 Final: KKR vs SRH head-to-head, Chennai pitch and weather report

IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, KKR-SRH head-to-head, Ahmedabad weather, pitch report

IPL 2024 final: What happens if KKR vs SRH grand finale washed out?

Shashank to Abhishek: Top 5 Indian uncapped run-scorers in IPL 2024

IPL 2024 final: KKR vs SRH Playing 11, live toss time, streaming & telecast

Tushar to Harshit: Top 5 Indian uncapped wicket-takers in IPL 2024

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team departs for US

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueKolkata Knight RidersIPLSunrisers HyderabadBS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story