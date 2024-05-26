IPL 2024 final: What happens if KKR vs SRH grand finale washed out?

With reserve day in place for the IPL 2024 final, it comes as a major relief for the cricket fans who don't want a game affected by rain during KKR vs SRH final

After high-scoring thrilling games and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's resurgent in the latter half of the Indian Premier League, the world's biggest cricket league reached the one match that matters the most, the IPL final.





While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hoping to win their third IPL title, Sunrisers Hyderabad is expecting their smiling captain Pat Cummins to come up with yet another tactical masterclass in the IPL 2024 final.

The chances of a thrilling encounter are up on the cards at a venue, which would have been painted in yellow if their home team CSK made it to the summit clash.

However, it is going to be a KKR vs SRH final and in all likelihood a full 40-over game thriller could be an apt ending for IPL 2024 final.

But, on the eve of the IPL 2024 final, KKR's practice session was washed out.

Let's look at what would happen if the KKR vs SRH match gets washed out today?

If rain washes out KKR vs SRH game on May 26

A reserve day is in place for the KKR vs SRH game. This means if the rain arrives, the match would be spilled to the next day like the IPL 2023 final.

If the rain arrives mid-way of KKR vs SRH final on May 26

In this case, the match will resume from where it was stopped a day ago.



Chennai weather forecast on May 26



There is no chance of rainfall today in Chennai. But the Chennai weather might turns gloomy given there is a depression in Bay of Bengal due to cyclone Remal.