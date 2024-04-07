IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

In match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8 (Monday) starting at 7:30 pm IST.





Check IPL 2024 points table here While Chennai is coming back home on the back to back-to-back away losses, Knight Riders are yet to be beaten in this IPL. It is going to be an exciting battle as booth teams will be searching for a win to keep their position in the points table intact.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

CSK vs KKR Head to head in IPL history

Chennai and Kolkata have played against each other in 31 matches. Chennai have dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning 19 of those encounters and Kolkata on the other hand has had only 11 wins.

Total matches played: 31

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 11

Chennai Super Kings won: 19

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in Chennai

Matches played: 10

Kolkata Knight Riders: 3

Chennai Super Kings: 7

CSK vs KKR head-to-head in Kolkata

Matches played: 10

Kolkata Knight Riders: 4





Check IPL 2024 full schedule here Chennai Super Kings: 6

MA Chidambaram Stadium IPL record

Chennai pitch report for CSK vs KKR match

The Chennai pitch in the first two games showed that it is a batting-friendly wicket, but not a wicket which would give teams a chance to score 200 every time. Thus, if bowlers keep it tight, they can also get good purchases off it as well. Thus a good battle between bat and ball is expected.

Chennai weather forecast during CSK vs KKR IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Chennai on April 8. However, the temperatures will be between 31 and 30 degrees Celsius with dangerous levels of humidity. It will increase from 74 per cent at 7 pm to 80 per cent at 11 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.