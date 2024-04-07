LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Double strike from Umesh rocks Lucknow

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. LSG made no change to their playing eleven from the last match, while GT made two changes. Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha is ruled out with a back spasm and BR Sharath came in his place, while Spencer Johnson was replaced by Azmatullah Omarzai.

IPL 2024: LSG vs GT Playing 11

LSG Playing 11: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

GT Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma



How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs GT match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Ginats (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live streaming

LSG vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

