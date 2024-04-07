Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Double strike from Umesh rocks Lucknow
LiveNew Update

LSG vs GT LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Double strike from Umesh rocks Lucknow

Indian Premier League 2024 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Updates: Umesh Yadav has struck twice in two overs to rock LSG who won the toss and opted to bat first

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
LSG vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat first against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG made no change to their playing eleven from the last match, while GT made two changes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha is ruled out with a back spasm and BR Sharath came in his place, while Spencer Johnson was replaced by Azmatullah Omarzai.


IPL 2024: LSG vs GT Playing 11

LSG Playing 11: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

GT Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma
 
How to watch the live telecast of LSG vs GT match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Lucknow Super Ginats (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. LSG vs GT live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, LSG vs GT Live streaming

LSG vs GT live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check the LSG vs GT IPL 2024 live score and match updates here 

Key Events

7:49 PM

Review saves KL Rahul

7:42 PM

Wicket in the first over for Titans

7:14 PM

LSG vs GT LIVE Playing 11 updates: Lucknow's impact players options

7:13 PM

LSG vs GT LIVE Playing 11 updates: Gujarat's impact players options

7:10 PM

LSG vs GT Playing 11 LIVE updates: Gujarat's XI

7:09 PM

LSG vs GT Playing 11 LIVE updates: Lucknow's XI

7:03 PM

LSG vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:53 PM

LSG vs GT head-to-head in Lucknow

6:50 PM

IPL 2024: LSG vs GT Playing 11 prediction

6:45 PM

Ekana Cricket Stadium IPL Stats

6:44 PM

IPL 2024 | LSG vs GT Pitch report

6:39 PM

LSG vs GT head-to-head in Lucknow

6:38 PM

Lucknow vs Gujarat head-to-head stats (Overall)

6:32 PM

Who is currently having the orange cap?

6:23 PM

Lucknow Super Giants' full squad

6:17 PM

Gujarat Titans full squad

6:05 PM

Gujarat Titans team news

6:00 PM

Lucknow Super Giants team news | Bowling

5:44 PM

Lucknow Super Giants team news

5:34 PM

Why it is still a long road ahead for Pace sensation Mayank Yadav

5:23 PM

All eyes on pace-sensation Mayank Yadav

5:19 PM

IPL 2024 today's match: Lucknow vs Gujarat

7:49 PM

Review saves KL Rahul

 
Over Summary: 0 L4 1 0 0 3; LSG Score 15/1 after 2 overs
Devdutt Padikkal (3), KL Rahul (1); Spencer Johnson 1-0-4-0
 
KL Rahul has been saved by a review here as Spencer Johnson got him out on the first ball of the second over. However, a review saved him and Lucknow got eight from the over.  
 

7:42 PM

Wicket in the first over for Titans

 
Over Summary: 0 6 0 W 0 0; LSG Score 6/1 after 1 over
Devdutt Padikkal (0), KL Rahul (0); Umesh Yadav 1-0-6-1
 
Gujarat Titans has a wicket in the first over itself as Umesh Yadav gets the big wicket of Quinton de Kock after being hit for a six. Noor Ahmad caught him in the deep.  
 

7:14 PM

LSG vs GT LIVE Playing 11 updates: Lucknow's impact players options

Lucknow Super Giants Subs: Manimaran Siddharth, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan

7:13 PM

LSG vs GT LIVE Playing 11 updates: Gujarat's impact players options

Gujarat Titans substitue players: Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav

7:10 PM

LSG vs GT Playing 11 LIVE updates: Gujarat's XI

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sharath BR(w), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma.

7:09 PM

LSG vs GT Playing 11 LIVE updates: Lucknow's XI

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

7:03 PM

LSG vs GT LIVE TOSS UPDATES

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bat first.

6:53 PM

LSG vs GT head-to-head in Lucknow

 

  • Matches played: 1
  • Gujarat Titans: 1
  • Lucknow Super Giants: 0

6:50 PM

IPL 2024: LSG vs GT Playing 11 prediction

LSG Playing 11 probables: Rahul(c/wk), Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni/Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav. [Impact sub: Manimaran Siddharth].
 
GT Playing 11 probables: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson/David Miller, Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar/Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande.

6:45 PM

Ekana Cricket Stadium IPL Stats

Matches 8
Matches won batting first 6
Matches won batting second 1
Average first innings total 154
Runs per over 7.64
Runs per wicket 21.65
Highest total recorded 193/6 by LSG vs PBKS in 2024
Lowest total recorded 108/10 by LSG vs RCB in 2023
 

6:44 PM

IPL 2024 | LSG vs GT Pitch report

Here's what Dareen Ganga said about the Lucknow pitch ahead of LSG vs GT toss:

"It's 75m straight down the ground, 66m square boundaries. . The surface appears to be quite hard right now, and this hardness will prevent much friction from forming. When the ball is hard, it will be better to bat; as the ball goes softer, batting may become a little more difficult. Dew won't be involved."

6:39 PM

LSG vs GT head-to-head in Lucknow

LSG vs GT head-to-head in Lucknow

  • Matches played: 1
  • Gujarat Titans: 1
  • Lucknow Super Giants: 0

6:38 PM

Lucknow vs Gujarat head-to-head stats (Overall)

  • Total matches played: 4
  • Gujarat Titans won: 4
  • Lucknow Super Giants won: 0
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0

6:32 PM

Who is currently having the orange cap?

Top 10 run getters in Indian Premier League 2024
  Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 5 5 316 105.33 146.3 29 12
2 Riyan Parag 4 4 185 92.5 158.12 14 12
3 Sanju Samson 4 4 178 59.33 150.85 17 8
4 Heinrich Klaasen 4 4 177 88.5 203.45 6 17
5 Shubman Gill 4 4 164 54.67 159.22 11 7
6 Abhishek Sharma 4 4 161 40.25 217.57 12 15
7 Sai Sudharsan 4 4 160 40 128 16 2
8 Rishabh Pant 4 4 152 38 158.33 12 9
9 David Warner 4 4 148 37 143.69 15 9
10 Shivam Dube 4 4 148 49.33 160.87 9 10

6:23 PM

Lucknow Super Giants' full squad

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd Arshad Khan.

 

6:17 PM

Gujarat Titans full squad

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Robin Minz, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Mandhar, B Sai Sudarshan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Shshant Mishra, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma and Manav Suthar.

6:05 PM

Gujarat Titans team news

GT have had a mixed bag campaign so far under new captain Shubman Gill, winning two and losing two games to occupy the seventh spot on the points table.
 
Gill, who scored an unbeaten 89 off 48 balls, found some much-needed runs in the previous game and would look to continue in the same vein.
 
B Sai Sudharsan has looked in good touch but would be on the lookout for a big score. However, the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Vijay Shankar need to rise to the occasion.
 
Mohit Sharma has been the stand-out performer for GT, but he needs more support from the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

6:00 PM

Lucknow Super Giants team news | Bowling

In bowling, Yadav needs more support from the likes of Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, Stonis, and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.
 
LSG, who are placed fourth with two wins out of three games, would also look to keep a clean slate at home and cash in on familiar conditions to register the third successive win this season.

5:44 PM

Lucknow Super Giants team news

On the batting front, LSG boast of a solid opening pair of Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul. The South African has been in prime form after a rare off day in the team's opener but the skipper needs to get his act together as he hasn't been able to capitalise on starts.
 
The big-hitting Nicholas Pooran has been LSG's go-to-man in the finishing overs while Krunal Pandya was also handy in the last game.
 
But the major concern for the Lucknow outfit remains the form of Devdutt Padikkal and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

5:34 PM

Why it is still a long road ahead for Pace sensation Mayank Yadav

Mayank Yadav's spectacular performances have led to debates within the cricketing community whether he should be fast-tracked into the Indian team.
 
But only two games can't be a parameter for a place in the Indian team. For Yadav, the crucial factor would be his consistency, which the national selectors will be closely following.
Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shubman GillKL RahulIndian Premier LeagueLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansIPLCricket

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News