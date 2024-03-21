IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk, Chennai. While there is a name change in one team with Bangalore finally becoming Bengaluru, another team has also changed a long tradition of keeping MS Dhoni as the captain. Ruturaj Gikawqd has been named as the new captain of the team.

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches with the yellow brigade having the upper hand. CSK have won 20 matches while one match has ended in no result, with RCB winning 10 of them. When it comes to the last five games, the team from Chennai has a 4-1 lead as well.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here



Matches Played -31 Matches Played -31

CSK Won- 20

RCB Won-10

No Result- 01

CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

At Chepauk, the two teams turned up against each other in eight matches and it has been like a fortress for the home team. CSK has won seven matches at home against RCB.

Matches Played -08

CSK Won- 07

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is the home ground of RCB, the two teams have faced each other on 10 occasions, and once again it is CSK which has got the edge, winning one more match than the hosts.

Matches Played -10

CSK Won- 05

RCB Won-04

No Result- 01

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 Pitch Report

Chepauk has hosted 76 IPL matches so far and the team batting first has won 46 of them, which is more than 60 per cent of the matches. It gives clear suggestions that at the time of IPL, the pitches are worn out after a hectic domestic season and in the second innings, the spinners receive help, despite the humidity and dew factor being in play.

However, early on in the IPL season, teams could still afford to chase a total down by trying to take advantage of a somewhat fresh wicket and the evening sea breeze, which aids the pace bowlers and helps the fielding team restrict the opposition to a lower total. Thus, a captain winning the toss might look to field first in this particular encounter.