Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11: Rachin Ravindra is set to debut for CSK in absence of Devon Conway. Cameron Green is expected to bat at number three.

Indian Premier League 2024 match on March 22: Chennai vs Bengaluru
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 5:26 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In today's match of Indian Premier League 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. A sea of yellow is expected to greet 'Thala' MS Dhoni while many would cheer for Virat Kohli, who is returning to competitive cricket after a well-deserved break. However, it remains to be seen how the fans react after Dhoni stepped down from CSK captaincy on the eve of the CSK vs RCB match.

Returning to team dynamics, Rachin Ravindra is set to debut for CSK in absence of Devon Conway. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana is expected to be one of the four overseas players in the CSK Playing 11 on a home ground, which historically supports spinners. For RCB, it remains to be seen whether Lockie Ferguson will get a game or Reece Topley. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11

CSK Playing 11 probables vs RCB: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact player: Ajinkya Rahane

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lamror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma


CSK vs RCB head-to-head

Total matches played: 31
Chennai Super Kings won: 20
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 10
No result: 1

Squads

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad: Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Tom Curran, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c).

Check Indian Premier League 2024 latest news here


IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSk) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming, telecast


Which teams will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 1 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the CSK vs RCB live toss take place on Friday (March 22)?

In IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST after the conclusion of the opening ceremony.

At what time will CSK vs RCB live match start on March 22?

The Chennai vs Bengaluru live match will begin at 8 PM IST on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.  

How to watch the live streaming of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream CSK vs RCB IPL match in India for free.

Check Indian Premier League 2024 points table here

Also Read

Indian Street Premier League: Full schedule, teams, owners, live streaming

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

WPL 2024: GG vs RCB Playing 11, telecast, streaming, points table

WPL 2024 MI vs RCB Eliminator Highlights: Bangalore defend 135, reach final

WPL 2024 DC vs RCB Final Highlights: Perry, bowlers take Bangalore to title

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

IPl 2024 Preview, CSK vs RCB: 4 men, 4 narratives and a Cup on the horizon

IPL 2024 opening ceremony live timing, performers list, live streaming

IPL 2024: Pandya's MI plays first intra-squad practice game without Rohit

IPL 2024: Highest individual scores in the history of Indian Premier League

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chennai Super KingsIndian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story