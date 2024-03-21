IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Playing 11, live match time, live streaming, telecast

In today's match of Indian Premier League 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at MA Chidambaram Stadium. A sea of yellow is expected to greet 'Thala' MS Dhoni while many would cheer for Virat Kohli, who is returning to competitive cricket after a well-deserved break. However, it remains to be seen how the fans react after Dhoni stepped down from CSK captaincy on the eve of the CSK vs RCB match.

Returning to team dynamics, Rachin Ravindra is set to debut for CSK in absence of Devon Conway. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana is expected to be one of the four overseas players in the CSK Playing 11 on a home ground, which historically supports spinners. For RCB, it remains to be seen whether Lockie Ferguson will get a game or Reece Topley.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11

CSK Playing 11 probables vs RCB: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact player: Ajinkya Rahane

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lamror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

Impact player: Akash Deep



CSK vs RCB head-to-head

Total matches played: 31

Chennai Super Kings won: 20

Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 10

No result: 1

Squads

Chennai Super Kings full squad: MS Dhoni, Aravelly Avanish, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad: Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Suyash Prabhudessai, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Tom Curran, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Saurav Chauhan, Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c).



Which teams will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 1 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the CSK vs RCB live toss take place on Friday (March 22)?

In IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB live toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST after the conclusion of the opening ceremony.

At what time will CSK vs RCB live match start on March 22?

The Chennai vs Bengaluru live match will begin at 8 PM IST on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live streaming of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 match in India?