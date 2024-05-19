IPL 2024: Defending 175-run target - Faf reveals RCB's success matra vs CSK

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) allowed their fans to dream for an maide IPL trophy with a magnificent win over Chennai Super Kings in Match 68 of Indian Premier League. RCB's 27-run win was their sixth win on a trot after losing seven of their first eight matches.

RCB has become the first side ever to qualify for the Play Offs after having just a solitary win in their first seven games of a season.

RCB becomes the first side to have sequences of six successive wins and six successive defeats each in the same season.

"We were defending 175 [and neither 201 nor 218]!," du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.







du Plessis, who was adjudged player of the match, dedicated the award to Yash Dayal. The RCB bowlers defended 17 runs to stop CSK qualify for the playoffs. He was hit for a six off the first ball but he conceded only one run off the remaining five deliveries and even took the wicket of MS Dhoni.

"We tried to get the ball changed tonight. I dedicate the Man of the Match [award] to Yash Dayal! I said to him pace off on this wicket is the best option," RCB captain said.

du Plessis thanked their fans for supporting them even when they lost six games on a trot at the start of the tournament.

"It's crazy; even when we weren't winning, we had the fans here. It was set up perfectly - CSK vs RCB! Incredible. Thank you everyone for their support. It's really important that you enjoy this. Your first goal in the IPL is to try and get in the knockouts," Faf concluded.









RCB IPL 2024 playofffs prediction



With Royal Challengers on 6-match winning streak, Faf du Plessis need to win next three matches - Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and final - to lift their maiden IPL title.



In 2014, KKR won nine matches on a trot and lifted the IPL trophy





RCB qualify for the playoffs as the fourth-placed team on the IPL 2024 points table but the road to this qualification faced the test of CSK in a must-win game.With CSK needing to score 201 runs to qualify for the playoffs, Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis revealed the reason behind their success against five-time champions CSK in a must win game.