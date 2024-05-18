IPL 2024 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru will join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after today's match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The rankings of final four teams for the playoffs have not been defined yet. The rankings for final four IPL 2024 playoffs will be determined after SRH vs PBKS and KKR vs RR match on May 19.





However, Kolkata have assured themselves a top two spot as no team could reach 19 points after the conclusion of league stage.

IPL 2024 playoffs teams

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

IPL 2024 playoffs venues

MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

PL 2024 playoffs full schedule and match timings



IPL 2024 playoffs full schedule, format and match timings Matches Teams Date Time Venue Qualifier 1 KKR vs TBD 21st May 19:30:00 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Eliminator Third and fourth placed team on points table 22nd May 19:30:00 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Qualifier 2 Losing team in Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 24th May 19:30:00 MA Chidhambaram Stadium, Chennai Final Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 26th May 19:30:00 MA Chidhambaram Stadium, Chennai

IPL 2024 playoffs schedule, venue and live telecast and streaming



When will IPL 2024 playoffs start?



IPL 2024 playoffs will start on May 21 with two teams locking horns in qualifier 1?



What is the venue of IPL 2024 playoffs?



The venue for qualifier 1 and Eliminator is Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad



What is the venue of IPL 2024 Qualifier 2?



The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2024 will be played on May 24 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.



On what date will IPL 2024 final take place?



IPL 2024 final between winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played on May 26 at MA Chidambaram Stadium.



Which TV Channels will live telecast IPL 2024 playoffs and final?



Star Sports will live telecast IPL 2024 playoffs and final on Television.



How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2024 final and playoffs online?



Jion Cinema will live stream IPL 2024 final and playoffs on website and its application.