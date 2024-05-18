Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table: RCB and CSK rankings; Orange and purple cap holders

IPL 2024 points table: RCB and CSK rankings; Orange and purple cap holders

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will move to the third spot if they win the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium today. If Chennai wins today's match, they will have 16 points in 14 games. 

However, if the match ends without a result due to rain interruptions, then both Chennai and Bengaluru will share a point each. In this case, Chennai will have 15 points in 14 games while RCB will have 13 points in 14 matches. 


Meanwhile, RCB will have 14 points in 14 games if they win the match. But the chances of RCB qualifying for the playoffs not only have to win the match but also win with a certain margin

RCB need to win the match by 18 or more runs while defending a target they have to overhaul the target with 11 or more balls. 

 
IPL 2024 - Points Table
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 0 1 19 1.428
Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 0.273
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 7 5 0 1 15 0.406
Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 0 0 14 0.528
Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.377
Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 0 14 -0.667
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 13 6 7 0 0 12 0.387
Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 0 2 12 -1.063
Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 0 10 -0.347
Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.318


 
IPL 2024 orange cap holder

RCB batter Virat Kohli has the orange cap as he has scored 661 runs in 13 matches.

Top five batters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4S 6S
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 13 13 3 661 113* 66.10 426 155.16 1 5 56 33
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 13 13 3 577 108* 57.70 409 141.07 1 4 58 17
3 Travis Head
SRH		 11 11 1 533 102 53.3 264 201.89 1 4 61 31
4 Riyan Parag RR 13 12 3 531 84* 59 348 152.58 0 4 38 31
5 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 12 12 1 527 103 47.91 373 141.28 1 2 48 16

IPL 2024 purple cap holder

Top five bowlers in IPL 2024
POS PLAYER MAT INNS OV RUNS WKTS BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W
1 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 13 13 45 428 22 15/03/24 19.45 9.51 12.27 0 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 13 13 51.5 336 20 21/05/24 16.8 6.48 15.55 0 1
3 Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR		 12 12 44 367 18 16/03/24 20.38 8.34 14.66 0 0
4 Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		 13 13 50 469 17 11/03/24 27.58 9.38 17.64 0 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed
DC		 14 14 50 479 17 21/02/24 28.17 9.58 17.64 0 0

