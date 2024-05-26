IPL 2024 final: What happens if KKR vs SRH grand finale washed out?

With reserve day in place for the IPL 2024 final, it comes as a major relief for the cricket fans who don't want a game affected by rain during KKR vs SRH final
After high-scoring thrilling games and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's resurgent in the latter half of the Indian Premier League, the world's biggest cricket league reached the one match that matters the most, the IPL final.
While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hoping to win their third IPL title, Sunrisers Hyderabad is expecting their smiling captain Pat Cummins to come up with yet another tactical masterclass in the IPL 2024 final.