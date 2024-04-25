Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024: Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals' squad

IPL 2024: Gulbadin Naib replaces Mitchell Marsh in Delhi Capitals' squad

Marsh played four matches in this IPL, but was underwhelming with both bat and ball, making just 61 runs and took a solitary wicket.

Gulbadin Naib
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
Delhi Capitals on Thursday drafted in Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh for the remainder of the IPL 2024.

Naib joins the Capitals for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Marsh was ruled out of the IPL with a hamstring injury, and the Australian all-rounder had flown back to Perth on April 12 to have detailed medical check-up.
 

Naib has represented Afghanistan in 82 ODIs and 65 T20 Internationals so far.

A right-handed batter and a medium pacer, this will be his first stint in the IPL.

Capitals are currently placed sixth on the table with eight points from nine matches.

Topics :Delhi CapitalsGulbadin NaibIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

