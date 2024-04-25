Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH, KKR, RCB rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and bowlers

SRH, KKR, RCB rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad could move to the second position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table if they win the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) today

IPL 2024 key stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sunrisers Hyderabad could move to the second position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table if they win the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 leaderboard.

However, if SRH can move to the second spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings, Kolkata might take the position back after their match against Punjab Kings on April 26.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to the fifth position on the IPL 2024 team rankings after they faced second successive defeat from the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who jumped to fourth position with 10 points in eight matches. 

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom of the points table.

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 14 0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 10 1.206
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 0.914
4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 0.148
5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 8 0.415
6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 8 -0.386
7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 8 -0.974
8 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 6 -0.227
9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 4 -0.292
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 2 -1.046
IPL 2024 Orange cap

Top seveb highest run-getter in IPL 2024
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 9 9 430 61.43 145.76 40 17
2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 8 349 58.17 142.45 38 10
3 Rishabh Pant 9 9 342 48.89 161.32 27 21
4 Sai Sudharsan 9 9 334 37.11 128.95 35 5
5 Travis Head 6 6 324 54 216 39 18
6 Riyan Parag 8 7 318 63.6 161.42 22 20
7 Sanju Samson 8 8 314 62.8 152.43 29 13


IPL 2024 Purple cap

Top five highest wicket-takers in Indian Premier League 2024
  Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 8 32 192 13 15.69 204 - 1
2 Yuzvendra Chahal 8 30 180 13 20.38 265 - -
3 Harshal Patel 8 29 174 13 21.38 278 - -
4 Kuldeep Yadav 6 6 183 12 15.25 275 1 -
4 Mustafizur Rahman 7 27.3 165 12 23.08 277 1 -
5 T Natarajan 6 6 144 12 17.41 209 1 -

Also Read

RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11: Rachin, Rizvi make debut for Chennai

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB Highlights: Fizz, Jadeja, Dube shine in big Chennai win

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

Disney Star viewership in IPL rises by 18% to reach 475 million: BARC

IPL 2024: KKR vs PBKS head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

SRH vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Bengaluru post 206-7 in 20 Overs

RCB's IPL 2024 playoff qualification scenarios: Chances for last four

IPL 2024: SRH vs RCB Playing 11- Undadkat replaces Sundar in Hyderabad's XI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story