SRH, KKR, RCB rankings on IPL 2024 points table; top batters and bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad could move to the second position on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table if they win the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are languished at the bottom of the IPL 2024 leaderboard.

However, if SRH can move to the second spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings, Kolkata might take the position back after their match against Punjab Kings on April 26.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to the fifth position on the IPL 2024 team rankings after they faced second successive defeat from the hands of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who jumped to fourth position with 10 points in eight matches.

Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.





Check IPL 2024 Points Table here



IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 14 0.698 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 0 10 1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 0.914 4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 0.148 5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 8 0.415 6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 8 -0.386 7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 8 -0.974 8 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 6 -0.227 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 0 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 0 2 -1.046 Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the bottom of the points table.