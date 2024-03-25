IPL 2024 schedule: Chennai gets final, Ahmedabad playoffs; 4 games in Delhi

IPL 2024 schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council on Monday, March 25, announced the schedule of the second keg of IPL 2024. The final of the mega event will take place on May 26 in Chennai while the same city will also host the qualifier 2 on May 24. Ahmedabad, the home ground of Gujarat Titans, the runners-up of the previous season will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator on May 21st and 22nd respectively.

