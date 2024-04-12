The dream still on? Rohit Sharma not to retire before 2027 ODI World Cup

Check IPL 2024 LSG vs DC Live score and match updates here
|Rohit Sharma career stats
|Batting Career Summary
|Format
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|Test
|59
|101
|10
|4138
|212
|45.47
|7251
|57.07
|12
|1
|17
|452
|84
|ODI
|262
|254
|36
|10709
|264
|49.12
|11644
|91.97
|31
|3
|55
|993
|323
|T20I
|151
|143
|16
|3974
|121
|31.29
|2839
|139.98
|5
|0
|29
|359
|190
|IPL
|248
|243
|28
|6367
|109
|29.61
|4869
|130.77
|1
|0
|42
|571
|267
|Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|M
|Inn
|B
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Econ
|Avg
|SR
|Test
|59
|16
|383
|224
|2
|1/26
|1/35
|3.51
|112
|191.5
|ODI
|262
|39
|598
|522
|9
|2/27
|2/27
|5.24
|58
|66.44
|T20I
|151
|9
|68
|113
|1
|1/22
|1/22
|9.97
|113
|68
|IPL
|248
|32
|339
|453
|15
|4/6
|4/6
|8.02
|30.2
|22.6