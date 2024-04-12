IPL 2024: PBKS vs RR head-to-head, Mullanpur pitch report, weather forecast

In Match 27 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on April 13 (Saturday). Both teams are coming into the match on the back of close defeats. While Punjab were fell short by 2 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan failed to stop Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia in a final over thriller.

PBKS vs RR Head to head in IPL history

Punjab and Rajasthan have came across each other in 26 matches. In the head-to-head battle, Rajasthan have a slight advantage with 15 wins while Kings managed to win 11 matches.

Total matches played: 26

Rajasthan Royals won: 15

Punjab Kings won: 11

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

PBKS vs RR head-to-head at Mullanpur Stadium





Check IPL 2024 points table here Punjab vs Rajasthan IPL match will be the first time when the two teams will be playing against each other at Mullanpur Stadium.

PBKS vs RR head-to-head in Jaipur

Matches played: 6

Rajasthan Royals won: 5

Punjab Kings won: 1

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mohali

Matches played: 7

Rajasthan Royals won: 3

Punjab Kings won: 4

PBKS vs RR venue-wise head-to-head

PBKS vs RR stats venue-wise Venues Matches played Punjab Kings won Rajasthan Royals won Barsapara Cricket Stadium 1 1 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 Holkar Cricket Stadium 1 1 - Kingsmead 1 - 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 Newlands 1 1 - Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 7 4 3 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 - Sawai Mansingh Stadium 6 1 5 Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1

PBKS vs RR stats country-wise Countries Matches played Punjab Kings won Rajasthan Royals won India 20 9 11 South Africa 2 1 1 United Arab Emirates 4 1 3

Mullanpur Stadium key toss stats

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium IPL 2024 Stats Matches 2 Matches won batting first 1 Matches won batting second 1 Average first innings total 178 Runs per over 8.99 Runs per wicket 23.77 Highest total recorded 182/9 by SRH vs PBKS in 2024 Lowest total recorded 174/9 by DC vs PBKS in 2024

Mullanpur pitch report for PBKS vs RR match

In the two matches played at Mullanpur Stadium, the team batting first have piled up runs in excess of 175 runs. However, the ball does swing when it is new, thus fast bowlers are able to pick wickets in the powerplay. During PBKS vs SRH game, uncapped batters Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh threatened to overhaul the target with big hits in death overs. It seems, no score at the Mullanpur is safe as ball comes onto the bat once it gets old.

Mullanpur weather forecast during PBKS vs RR IPL match

According to accuweather.com, the weather in Chandigarh is expected to be good for the game of cricket. The temperature is expected to be around 35°C on the match day with 44% humidity, which means dew might not play a huge role on Saturday.