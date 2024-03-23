IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, swot analysis, match timing





IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to end the 10-year title drought and eyeing their third Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy when they take the field in the 2024 season of the richest cricket league in the world. In IPL 2024, KKR would love to have their full-time skipper Shreyas Iyer back and playing for them, although his injury concerns continue to worry them.

Having bought the costliest player in the history of the IPL auctions, spending a whopping Rs 24.75 crore, have they strengthened their core and are they real contenders for the IPL 2024 trophy?

Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT Analysis

Strength: A settled quarter of overseas players

With Starc in the team as a left-arm express pacer, KKR seemed to have ticked off all the boxes as far as the overseas quota is concerned.

Their retainers, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are fit and firing. And the hole in the batting line-up after Jason Roy's withdrawal was aptly filled by Phil Salt. This put KKR in a great position of strength.





Believe it or not, a settled quartet of four overseas players and three quality Indian players is enough to take a team to the distance. You have the example of the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings from the last two seasons.

KKR IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue 23 Mar KKR vs SRH 06:30 Kolkata 29 Mar RCB vs KKR 06:30 Bengaluru 3 Apr DC vs KKR 06:30 Vizag

Weakness- Inexperienced Indian pace attack

Though they have Starc, Narine, and Varun Chakravarthy in their armoury, the likes of Russell and young Indian bowlers like Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana cannot be trusted enough to deliver with the ball in every game.





Having let go of Shardul Thakur, they now would hope that the likes of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Anukul Roy and Sakib Hussain alongside Venkatesh Iyer to shine with the cherry in the hand whenever called upon.

KKR IPL player and their salary

Player Nationality Role Price Shreyas Iyer Indian Batsman ₹12,25,00,000 Nitish Rana Indian All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000 Rinku Singh Indian Batsman ₹55,00,000 Anukul Roy Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Vaibhav Arora Indian Bowler ₹60,00,000 Suyash Sharma Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Rahmanullah Gurbaz Overseas Wicketkeeper ₹50,00,000 Phil Salt Overseas Batsman Sunil Narine Overseas Bowler ₹6,00,00,000 Andre Russell Overseas All-Rounder ₹12,00,00,000 Varun Chakravarthy Indian Bowler ₹8,00,00,000 Harshit Rana Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Venkatesh Iyer Indian All-Rounder ₹8,00,00,000 Mitchell Starc Overseas Bowler ₹24,75,00,000 Mujeeb Rahman Overseas Bowler ₹2,00,00,000 Sherfane Rutherford Overseas Batter ₹1,50,00,000 Gus Atkinson Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Manish Pandey Indian Batter ₹50,00,000 K.S. Bharat Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹50,00,000 Chetan Sakariya Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000 Angkrish Raghuvanshi Indian Batter ₹20,00,000 Ramandeep Singh Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Sakib Hussain Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000

Opportunity- For Iyer and Co. to become dark horses

It is an opportunity for Shreyas Iyer, the skipper, to showcase that he belongs on the biggest stage. Having led the Delhi Capitals to the final previously, he would look to count on Nitish Rana and a new hero in town-Rinku Singh along with the four overseas to rise and show that they are the real dark horses of the tournament.





On paper, they might seem like they could be stronger and more balanced. However, if the big players and two Iyers—Shreyas and Venkatesh fire, KKR could surprise many.

Threat- Of getting bogged down under pressure

The biggest threat for the Kolkata unit is getting bogged down under pressure. If their key players do not click then they do not possess great substitutes. A set of consecutive defeats might take them under pressure. The inexperienced Indian players are likely to crack first and hence this remains the biggest threat for the team from eastern India.

IPL 2024: KKR Probable Playing 11

Phil Salt, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma