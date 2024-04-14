MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Hardik elects to bowl; Pathirana playing today

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl in the against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai have decided to go with an unchanged side for the big-ticket match, while CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a change to his side bringing in pacer Matheesha Pathirana in place of spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK Playing 11

MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.

(Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai)

CSK Playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.

(Impact Substitute: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed)

How to watch the live telecast of MI vs CSK match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Live streaming

MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

