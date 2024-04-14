Home / Cricket / IPL / News / MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Hardik elects to bowl; Pathirana playing today
LiveNew Update

MI vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Hardik elects to bowl; Pathirana playing today

IPL 2024 LIVE CRICKET SCORE, MI vs CSK: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and asks Chennai Super Kings to bat first

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya elected to bowl in the against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai have decided to go with an unchanged side for the big-ticket match, while CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a change to his side bringing in pacer Matheesha Pathirana in place of spinner Maheesh Theekshana.  
IPL 2024: MI vs CSK Playing 11
MI Playing 11: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.  
(Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai)
CSK Playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman.
(Impact Substitute: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed)
How to watch the live telecast of MI vs CSK match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. MI vs CSK live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.
IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Live streaming
MI vs CSK live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.
Check the MI vs CSK IPL 2024 live score and match updates here

Key Events

7:14 PM

Impact sub options for Chennai Super Kings

7:14 PM

Impact sub options for Mumbai Indians

7:09 PM

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 for today's match

7:08 PM

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

7:06 PM

MI vs CSK PLAYING LIVE UPDATES: One change in Chennai's XI

7:03 PM

MI vs CSK PLAYING LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai unchanged

7:01 PM

MI vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Chennai batting first

6:57 PM

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES

6:57 PM

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

6:48 PM

Wankhede Stadium IPL record

6:41 PM

MI vs CSK head-to-head in Mumbai

6:35 PM

MI vs CSK Head to Head at different venues

6:27 PM

IPL 2024 today's first match: KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE

6:20 PM

Mumbai vs Chennai head-to-head

6:09 PM

IPL 2024 key stats: Most numbers of fifties hit by a batter

5:57 PM

Key stats: Orange cap and top 10 highest run-scorer in IPL 2024

5:46 PM

Chennai Super Kings' squad for today's match

5:41 PM

Mumbai Indians squad for today's match

5:31 PM

The return of Thala in Mumbai in different capacity

5:19 PM

IPL 2024 today's second match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

7:14 PM

Impact sub options for Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings Subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shaik Rasheed

7:14 PM

Impact sub options for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Subs: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai

7:09 PM

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 for today's match

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal

7:08 PM

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

7:06 PM

MI vs CSK PLAYING LIVE UPDATES: One change in Chennai's XI

Chennai Super Kings have made one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Pathirana in place of Theekshana.

7:03 PM

MI vs CSK PLAYING LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai unchanged

Hardik Pandya informed at the toss that they are not making changes in their Playing 11.

7:01 PM

MI vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Chennai batting first

Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings

6:57 PM

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES

The live toss for the El Classico is just two minutes away. Stay tuned for live updates

6:57 PM

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables:  Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.
 
(Impact Substitute: Suryakumar Yadav)
 
CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
 
(Impact Substitute: Shivam Dube)

6:48 PM

Wankhede Stadium IPL record

 
City Mumbai
Country India
First Match 20/04/08
Last T20 Match 11/04/24
Matches Played 112
Matches Won Batting First 51 (45.54%)
Matches Won Batting Second 61 (54.46%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 59 (52.68%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 53 (47.32%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 133* A B de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
Best Bowling 5/18
5/18		 Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians)
Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)		 22/04/2011 v Chennai Super Kings
08/05/2022 v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Highest Team Innings 235/1 (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 10/05/2015 v Mumbai Indians
Lowest Team Innings 67 (Kolkata Knight Riders) 16/05/2008 v Mumbai Indians
Highest Run Chase Achieved 214/4 (Mumbai Indians) 30/04/2023 v Rajasthan Royals
Average Runs per Wicket 27.26
Average Runs per Over 8.52
Average Score Batting First 169.43

6:41 PM

MI vs CSK head-to-head in Mumbai

  • Matches played: 11
  • Chennai Super Kings: 4
  • Mumbai Indians: 7

6:35 PM

MI vs CSK Head to Head at different venues



  P CSK MI T
Overall 38 17 21 -
At Venues
Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 1 1 -
Brabourne Stadium 2 1 1 -
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 2 2 - -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - -
Eden Gardens 2 - 2 -
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 1 1 - -
MA Chidambaram Stadium 9 3 6 -
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 -
Newlands 1 - 1 -
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium 1 - 1 -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 - 1 -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 1 - -
St George's Park 1 1 - -
The Wanderers Stadium 1 1 - -
Wankhede Stadium 11 4 7 -
In Countries
India 31 12 19 -
South Africa 3 2 1 -
United Arab Emirates 4 3 1 -

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

6:27 PM

IPL 2024 today's first match: KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE

Salt and Iyer finding boundaries at regular intervals. KKR need less than 80 runs to win with 8 wickets in hand. Will Lucknow succumb to their first defeat from the hands of Kolkata?

Click on image for KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES

6:20 PM

Mumbai vs Chennai head-to-head

  • Total matches played: 38
  • Mumbai Indians won: 21
  • Chennai Super Kings won: 17
  • No result: 0
  • Abandoned: 0
 

6:09 PM

IPL 2024 key stats: Most numbers of fifties hit by a batter

Most fifties in IPL 2024
  Batter Matches Inns Runs 90s 50s H.s
1 Riyan Parag 6 6 284 - 3 84
2 Sanju Samson 6 6 264 - 3 82
3 Virat Kohli 6 6 319 - 2 113
4 Shubman Gill 6 6 255 - 2 89
5 Rishabh Pant 6 6 194 - 2 55

5:57 PM

Key stats: Orange cap and top 10 highest run-scorer in IPL 2024

Top 10 highest run-scorer in IPL 2024
Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli 6 6 319 79.75 141.78 29 12
2 Riyan Parag 6 6 284 71 155.19 18 18
3 Sanju Samson 6 6 264 66 155.29 25 11
4 Shubman Gill 6 6 255 51 151.79 19 9
5 Sai Sudharsan 6 6 226 37.67 127.68 23 3
6 Rishabh Pant 6 6 194 32.33 157.72 16 11
7 Tristan Stubbs 6 6 189 63 190.91 9 15
8 Heinrich Klaasen 5 5 186 62 193.75 7 17
9 Nicholas Pooran 5 5 178 89 167.92 8 15
10 Abhishek Sharma 5 5 177 35.4 208.24 14 16

5:46 PM

Chennai Super Kings' squad for today's match

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.

5:41 PM

Mumbai Indians squad for today's match

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

5:31 PM

The return of Thala in Mumbai in different capacity

The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be in the spotlight in what could be his final game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Check KKR vs LSG LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES | IPL 2024

Dhoni returns to the hallowed turf of Wankhede for the first time ever as a non-captain of the CSK, potentially in his last IPL season. It will also be his first appearance as just a player for any team since November 2005.

Even at 42, Dhoni's glove-work remains impeccable and so does his assessment of the game like always. But CSK will hope that his tactical acumen also helps them improve a dismal away record this season, having suffered two defeats on the road.

CSK would also hope their recent record against MI four wins in last five matches including their seven-wicket win here last season holds them in good stead.

5:19 PM

IPL 2024 today's second match: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of MI vs CSK match. Mumbai and Chennai will renew their rivalry today under the leadership of new captains at iconic Wankhede Stadium.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mumbai IndiansChennai Super KingsIndian Premier League

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News