IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' full schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis

Rohit Sharma will not be the captain of the Mumbai side for the first time in a decade. Hardik Pandya, who won a title in his inaugural season as captain of Gujarat Titans, is back at his first team in the IPL to lead them now in place of Rohit.
Will he be able to repeat what Rohit did in five out of 10 seasons as captain or what he did for Gujarat in the last two seasons by taking them to the final is the biggest challenge in front of Pandya now.
Business Standard try to do a SWOT analysis to see if his team has the potential to reach their seventh final or not.
Strength- Big Hitters and Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah is going through the form of his life. In the India vs England Test series, the pacer picked 19 wickets in four Tests at an outstanding average of 16.85. Though the ball would change from red to white, without injury, Bumrah would be as lethal as they get. Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here
Along with Boom-Boom, Mumbai would be powered by the presence of all-rounders and big-hitting finishers in the form of Pandya himself. They have Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Mohammad Nabi to choose from, who will complement Pandya as the second finisher. The 360 degrees of Surya will always come into play as well at the fag end of the innings.
Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Schedule
| Date
| Match
| Venue
| Time
| Mar 24
| Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
| Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
| 6:30 PM IST
| Mar 27
| Sunrisres Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
| Hyderabad
| 6:30 PM IST
| April 1
| Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
| Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
| 6:30 PM IST
| April 7
| Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
| Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
| 2:30 PM IST
Weakness- Rusty Players
Mumbai Indians' team huddle. Photo: Mumbai Indians
The rustiness of the players could be a problem for Mumbai going into the tournament. Be it Pandya, Surya, or Ishan Kishan, all three top batters have not played much competitive cricket in the last six months. Although Pandya and Ishan were seen in a corporate tournament just ahead of the IPL, the discrepancy between the standards of cricket in both tournaments is poles apart. Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here
Rohit Sharma, though he played all five Tests of the series, did not take the field all the time in every game, and age is catching up on him as well.
Mumbai Indians IPL players' list and their Salary
| Player
| Nationality
| Role
| Price
|
|
|
|
| Hardik Pandya
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹15,00,00,000
| Rohit Sharma
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹16,00,00,000
| Ishan Kishan
| Indian
| Wicket Keeper
| ₹15,25,00,000
| Jasprit Bumrah
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹12,00,00,000
| Suryakumar Yadav
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹8,00,00,000
| Tim David
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹8,25,00,000
| Dewald Brevis
| Overseas
| Batsman
| ₹3,00,00,000
| N. Tilak Varma
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,70,00,000
| Riley Meredith
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹1,00,00,000
| Arjun Tendulkar
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹30,00,000
| Anmolpreet Singh
| Indian
| Batsman
| ₹20,00,000
| Hrithik Shokeen
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Piyush Chawla
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹50,00,000
| Nehal Wadhera
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Vishnu Vinod
| Indian
| Wicket-Keeper
| ₹20,00,000
| Shams Mulani
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Jason Behrendorff
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹75,00,000
| Kumar Kartikeya
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Akash Madhwal
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Romario Shepherd
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹50,00,000
| Gerald Coetzee
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹5,00,00,000
| Nuwan Thushara
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹4,80,00,000
| Dilshan Madushanka
| Overseas
| Bowler
| ₹4,60,00,000
| Mohammad Nabi
| Overseas
| All-Rounder
| ₹1,50,00,000
| Shreyas Gopal
| Indian
| Bowler
| ₹20,00,000
| Shivalik Sharma
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Anshul Kamboj
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
| Naman Dhir
| Indian
| All-Rounder
| ₹20,00,000
Opportunity- For Young Guns to Establish Themselves
It is an opportunity for young stars like Ishan, Tilak Varma, Deweald Bervis, Gerald Coetzee, and Dilshan Madushanka to prove that they are the right investments made by the Mumbai Indians franchise.
Even other Indian stars like Nehal Wadehera and Kumar Kartiklya would have to take centre stage with spin bowling, as Piyush Chawla at 36 cannot remain the strike bowler for a team like Mumbai.
Ishan and Tilak would have their eyes on the Indian T20 World Cup slot, and thus the IPL surely offers them a niche in the playing 11 of MI, allowing them to silence their critics with the bat. Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
Threat- From Mid-Season Injuries
Most of the Mumbai big guns like Pandya himself, Bumrah, and Surya are coming off injuries. Pacers like Coetzee and Madushanka have been injury-prone as well, and with Rohit, a niggle here and there might be a cause of big worry for the Mumbai side.
Having already lost a big star like Jofra Archer for two seasons and Bumrah for one to injury, the Mumbai side cannot rule out injury as their major threat.
IPL 2024: MI Probable Playing 11
Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka