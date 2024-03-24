IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' full schedule, match time, SWOT Analysis





The Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most talked-about team heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. This is not only because they have all their players fit and nearly available (Suryakumar Yadav is an issue initially) but also due to the change in captaincy.

Rohit Sharma will not be the captain of the Mumbai side for the first time in a decade. Hardik Pandya, who won a title in his inaugural season as captain of Gujarat Titans, is back at his first team in the IPL to lead them now in place of Rohit.

Will he be able to repeat what Rohit did in five out of 10 seasons as captain or what he did for Gujarat in the last two seasons by taking them to the final is the biggest challenge in front of Pandya now.

Business Standard try to do a SWOT analysis to see if his team has the potential to reach their seventh final or not.

Strength- Big Hitters and Bumrah





Jasprit Bumrah is going through the form of his life. In the India vs England Test series, the pacer picked 19 wickets in four Tests at an outstanding average of 16.85. Though the ball would change from red to white, without injury, Bumrah would be as lethal as they get.

Along with Boom-Boom, Mumbai would be powered by the presence of all-rounders and big-hitting finishers in the form of Pandya himself. They have Tim David, Romario Shepherd, and Mohammad Nabi to choose from, who will complement Pandya as the second finisher. The 360 degrees of Surya will always come into play as well at the fag end of the innings.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 Schedule

Date Match Venue Time Mar 24 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 6:30 PM IST Mar 27 Sunrisres Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 6:30 PM IST April 1 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 6:30 PM IST April 7 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 2:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians' team huddle. Photo: Mumbai Indians





The rustiness of the players could be a problem for Mumbai going into the tournament. Be it Pandya, Surya, or Ishan Kishan, all three top batters have not played much competitive cricket in the last six months. Although Pandya and Ishan were seen in a corporate tournament just ahead of the IPL, the discrepancy between the standards of cricket in both tournaments is poles apart.

Rohit Sharma, though he played all five Tests of the series, did not take the field all the time in every game, and age is catching up on him as well.

Mumbai Indians IPL players' list and their Salary

Player Nationality Role Price Hardik Pandya Indian All-Rounder ₹15,00,00,000 Rohit Sharma Indian Batsman ₹16,00,00,000 Ishan Kishan Indian Wicket Keeper ₹15,25,00,000 Jasprit Bumrah Indian Bowler ₹12,00,00,000 Suryakumar Yadav Indian Batsman ₹8,00,00,000 Tim David Overseas All-Rounder ₹8,25,00,000 Dewald Brevis Overseas Batsman ₹3,00,00,000 N. Tilak Varma Indian All-Rounder ₹1,70,00,000 Riley Meredith Overseas Bowler ₹1,00,00,000 Arjun Tendulkar Indian All-Rounder ₹30,00,000 Anmolpreet Singh Indian Batsman ₹20,00,000 Hrithik Shokeen Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Piyush Chawla Indian Bowler ₹50,00,000 Nehal Wadhera Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Vishnu Vinod Indian Wicket-Keeper ₹20,00,000 Shams Mulani Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Jason Behrendorff Overseas Bowler ₹75,00,000 Kumar Kartikeya Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Akash Madhwal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Romario Shepherd Overseas All-Rounder ₹50,00,000 Gerald Coetzee Overseas All-Rounder ₹5,00,00,000 Nuwan Thushara Overseas Bowler ₹4,80,00,000 Dilshan Madushanka Overseas Bowler ₹4,60,00,000 Mohammad Nabi Overseas All-Rounder ₹1,50,00,000 Shreyas Gopal Indian Bowler ₹20,00,000 Shivalik Sharma Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Anshul Kamboj Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000 Naman Dhir Indian All-Rounder ₹20,00,000

Opportunity- For Young Guns to Establish Themselves

It is an opportunity for young stars like Ishan, Tilak Varma, Deweald Bervis, Gerald Coetzee, and Dilshan Madushanka to prove that they are the right investments made by the Mumbai Indians franchise.

Even other Indian stars like Nehal Wadehera and Kumar Kartiklya would have to take centre stage with spin bowling, as Piyush Chawla at 36 cannot remain the strike bowler for a team like Mumbai.





Ishan and Tilak would have their eyes on the Indian T20 World Cup slot, and thus the IPL surely offers them a niche in the playing 11 of MI, allowing them to silence their critics with the bat.

Threat- From Mid-Season Injuries

Most of the Mumbai big guns like Pandya himself, Bumrah, and Surya are coming off injuries. Pacers like Coetzee and Madushanka have been injury-prone as well, and with Rohit, a niggle here and there might be a cause of big worry for the Mumbai side.

Having already lost a big star like Jofra Archer for two seasons and Bumrah for one to injury, the Mumbai side cannot rule out injury as their major threat.

IPL 2024: MI Probable Playing 11

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Dilshan Madushanka