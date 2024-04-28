IPL to T20: Top 10 players who hit fastest century in cricket history

Former West Indies player Chris Gayle holds the record of hitting fastest century in Indian Premier League. He reached the three-figure-mark in just 30 balls in 2013 when he took now defunct Pune Warriors to cleaners on April 23, 2013.
Will Jacks smashed the second-fastest century in IPL 2024 as he reached the milestone in just 41 balls. He smashed 10 sixes on course to a superb win against Gujarat Titans.
Travis Head hit the fastest century in IPL 2024 when he reached the milestone against RCB earlier in the tournament.
|Top 10 players who hit fastest century in IPL 2024
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|CH Gayle
|30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors
|Bangalore
|23 April 2013
|YK Pathan
|37
|Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|13 March 2010
|DA Miller
|38
|Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|06 May 2013
|Travis Head
|39
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|15 April 2024
|Will Jacks
|41
|Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Ahmedabad
|28 April 2024
|AC Gilchrist
|42
|Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|27 April 2008
|AB de Villiers
|43
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions
|Bangalore
|14 May 2016
|DA Warner
|43
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|30 April 2017
|ST Jayasuriya
|45
|Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|14 May 2008
|MA Agarwal
|45
|Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27 Sep 2020
|M Vijay
|46
|Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|03 April 2010