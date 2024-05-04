IPL 2024: PBKS-CSK head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, pitch report





Check PBKS vs CSK FULL SCORECARD HERE In Match 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 5 (Sunday). Punjab have won their previous fixture against Chennai in IPL 2024.

PBKS vs CSK Head to head in IPL history

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total matches played: 27

Punjab Kings won: 14

Chennai Super Kings won: 16

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head at MA Chidambaram in Chennai

Total matches played: 8

Punjab Kings won: 4

Chennai Super Kings won: 4

No result: 0

Abandoned: 0

PBKS vs CSK head-to-head in Dharamsala

Matches played: 2

Punjab Kings won: 1

Chennai Super Kings won: 1

Abandoned: 0

Dharamsala Stadium key stats

HPCA Stadium IPL Stats Numbers Matches 11 Matches won batting first 6 Matches won batting second 5 Average first innings total 180.09 Runs per over 8.6 Runs per wicket 29.24 Highest total recorded 232/2 by PBKS vs RCB in 2011 Lowest total recorded 116/10 by PBKS vs Deccan Chargers in 2011

IPL Record at HPCA Stadium in Last 10 Matches Stats Numbers Matches 10 Matches won batting first 6 Matches won batting second 4 Average first innings score 180.7 Average first innings winning score 194.5 Average powerplay score 42.8 Average death-over score 53.5

Dharamsala pitch report for PBKS vs CSK match

Dharamsala's pitch is expected to be a batting-paradise and new batting records could be scripted during Punjab vs Chennai match.

Dharamsala weather forecast during PBKS vs CSK IPL match

According to accuweather.com, there are chances of in Dharamasala on May 5. There is 56 per cent chance of rainfall at during the toss time at 3 PM ISR.