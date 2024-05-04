IPL 2024: PBKS-CSK head-to-head, Dharamsala weather forecast, pitch report

In Match 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 5 (Sunday). Punjab have won their previous fixture against Chennai in IPL 2024.
Check PBKS vs CSK FULL SCORECARD HERE
Check PBKS vs CSK FULL SCORECARD HERE
PBKS vs CSK Head to head in IPL history
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- Total matches played: 27
- Punjab Kings won: 14
- Chennai Super Kings won: 16
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
PBKS vs CSK head-to-head at MA Chidambaram in Chennai
- Total matches played: 8
- Punjab Kings won: 4
- Chennai Super Kings won: 4
- No result: 0
- Abandoned: 0
PBKS vs CSK head-to-head in Dharamsala
- Matches played: 2
- Punjab Kings won: 1
- Chennai Super Kings won: 1
- Abandoned: 0
Dharamsala Stadium key stats
|HPCA Stadium IPL Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|11
|Matches won batting first
|6
|Matches won batting second
|5
|Average first innings total
|180.09
|Runs per over
|8.6
|Runs per wicket
|29.24
|Highest total recorded
|232/2 by PBKS vs RCB in 2011
|Lowest total recorded
|116/10 by PBKS vs Deccan Chargers in 2011
|IPL Record at HPCA Stadium in Last 10 Matches
|Stats
|Numbers
|Matches
|10
|Matches won batting first
|6
|Matches won batting second
|4
|Average first innings score
|180.7
|Average first innings winning score
|194.5
|Average powerplay score
|42.8
|Average death-over score
|53.5
Dharamsala pitch report for PBKS vs CSK match
Dharamsala's pitch is expected to be a batting-paradise and new batting records could be scripted during Punjab vs Chennai match.
Dharamsala weather forecast during PBKS vs CSK IPL match
According to accuweather.com, there are chances of in Dharamasala on May 5. There is 56 per cent chance of rainfall at during the toss time at 3 PM ISR.