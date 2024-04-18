IPL 2024 points table: CSK, LSG, MI rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with six wins in seven matches. Rajasthan are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second spot with four wins in six matches. Chennai Super Kings, who have four wins in six games could move to the second spot if they manage to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).



KKR, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have eight points but Kolkata are above them due to their superior net run rate.

Mumbai Indians have moved to the seventh spot on the IPL 2024 points table after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 9 runs. It was yet another narrow defeat for Punjab Kings. PBKS lost fourth match in the last over.