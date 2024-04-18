Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table: CSK, LSG, MI rankings; orange, purple cap holders

IPL 2024 points table: CSK, LSG, MI rankings; orange, purple cap holders

Rajasthan Royals continues to top the IPL 2024 team rankings. Virat Kohli is holding the orange cap; Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap. Check IPL 2024 leaderboard and highest wicket-takers here

IPL 2024 key stats: Jasprit Bumrah takes back the purple cap from Yuzvendra Chahal after a superb opening spell against Punjab Kings
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 11:50 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table with six wins in seven matches. Rajasthan are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are at the second spot with four wins in six matches. Chennai Super Kings, who have four wins in six games could move to the second spot if they manage to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have eight points but Kolkata are above them due to their superior net run rate. 

Mumbai Indians have moved to the seventh spot on the IPL 2024 points table after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 9 runs. It was yet another narrow defeat for Punjab Kings. PBKS lost fourth match in the last over.


Tap here to check MI vs PBKS highlights and full scorecard here

After the defeat, Punjab slumped to ninth spot in IPL 2024 leaderboard.

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 12 0.677
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 8 1.399
3 Chennai Super Kings 6 4 2 0 8 0.726
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 4 2 0 8 0.502
5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 0 6 0.038
6 Delhi Capitals 7 3 4 0 6 -0.074
7 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 6 -0.133
8 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 6 -1.303
9 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.251
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 2 -1.185
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers

RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
 
Top six highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.7 245 147.34 1 2 35 14
2 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20
3 Rohit Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.50 181 164.08 1 0 30 18
4 Sunil Narine (KKR) 6 6 0 276 109 46 147 187.75 1 1 26 20
5 Sanju Samson (RR) 7 7 2 276 82* 55.20 178 155.29 0 3 27 11
6 Shubman Gill (GT) 7 7 1 263 89* 43.23 174 151.14 0 2 21 9


 
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Jasprit Bumrah takes back the purple cap from Yuzvendra Chahal after a superb opening spell against Punjab Kings
 
Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 7 7 27 164 13 21/5 12.61 6.07 12.46 0 1
2 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 7 7 26 217 12 11/3 18.08 8.34 13 0 0
3 Gerald Coetzee 7 7 25.3 262 11 34/4 23.81 10.27 13.90 1 0
4 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 7 7 28 229 10 21/2 22.90 8.17 16.8 0 0
5 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 5 5 20 183 10 29/4 18.3 9.15 12 1 0
6 Pat Cummins (SRH) 6 6 22.5 168 9 22/3 18.66 7.35 15.22 0 0


First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

