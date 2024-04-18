IPL 2024 points table: CSK, LSG, MI rankings; orange, purple cap holders

KKR, CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have eight points but Kolkata are above them due to their superior net run rate.
Mumbai Indians have moved to the seventh spot on the IPL 2024 points table after beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 9 runs. It was yet another narrow defeat for Punjab Kings. PBKS lost fourth match in the last over.
After the defeat, Punjab slumped to ninth spot in IPL 2024 leaderboard.
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.726
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.038
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.074
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.133
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-1.303
|9
|Punjab Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.251
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-1.185
RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
|Top six highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.7
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|3
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|7
|7
|1
|297
|105*
|49.50
|181
|164.08
|1
|0
|30
|18
|4
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46
|147
|187.75
|1
|1
|26
|20
|5
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.20
|178
|155.29
|0
|3
|27
|11
|6
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|7
|7
|1
|263
|89*
|43.23
|174
|151.14
|0
|2
|21
|9
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|7
|7
|27
|164
|13
|21/5
|12.61
|6.07
|12.46
|0
|1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|3
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|7
|25.3
|262
|11
|34/4
|23.81
|10.27
|13.90
|1
|0
|4
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|7
|28
|229
|10
|21/2
|22.90
|8.17
|16.8
|0
|0
|5
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|5
|5
|20
|183
|10
|29/4
|18.3
|9.15
|12
|1
|0
|6
|Pat Cummins (SRH)
|6
|6
|22.5
|168
|9
|22/3
|18.66
|7.35
|15.22
|0
|0