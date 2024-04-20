IPL 2024 points table: DC, SRH rankings; highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Check Delhi vs Hyderabad live score, full scorecard and match updates here | IPL 2024
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|0.677
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|1.399
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.529
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|0.502
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|0.123
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.074
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-0.133
|8
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|3
|4
|0
|6
|-1.303
|9
|Punjab Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|4
|-0.251
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|7
|1
|6
|0
|2
|-1.185
RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap. He is followed by Rajasthan's Riyan Parag and former Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma.
|Top seven highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|7
|7
|2
|361
|113*
|72.7
|245
|147.34
|1
|2
|35
|14
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|314
|84*
|63.60
|197
|161.42
|0
|3
|22
|20
|3
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|7
|7
|1
|297
|105*
|49.50
|181
|164.08
|1
|0
|30
|18
|4
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|7
|7
|1
|281
|77*
|46.83
|197
|142.63
|0
|2
|24
|11
|5
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|6
|6
|0
|276
|109
|46
|147
|187.75
|1
|1
|26
|20
|6
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|7
|7
|2
|276
|82*
|55.20
|178
|155.29
|0
|3
|27
|11
|7
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|7
|7
|1
|263
|89*
|43.23
|174
|151.14
|0
|2
|21
|9
|Top five highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|7
|7
|27
|164
|13
|21/5
|12.61
|6.07
|12.46
|0
|1
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|7
|7
|26
|217
|12
|11/3
|18.08
|8.34
|13
|0
|0
|3
|Gerald Coetzee
|7
|7
|25.3
|262
|11
|34/4
|23.81
|10.27
|13.90
|1
|0
|4
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|6
|6
|23.0
|211
|11
|29/4
|19.18
|9.17
|12.54
|1
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|7
|7
|28
|229
|10
|21/2
|22.90
|8.17
|16.8
|0
| 0