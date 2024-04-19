IPL 2024 tomorrow's match: DC vs SRH Playing 11, live match time, Streaming

,In Match 35 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eyeing second spot on the IPL 2024 points when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) at Ariun Jaitley Stadium on April 20 (Saturday). Capitals have had a mixed season so far, but a couple of impressive wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have put them back in the mix with three wins and four defeats in seven outings so far.





Placed fourth in the IPL points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad have set a different template altogether with two of the highest-ever totals of 277/3 and 287/3, which will require lot of heart and skill to counter.

Hence, 'Captain Pant' will have to use his resources with extreme caution and guile on a Kotla track which will have good bounce and carry, for a change.

Both the teams might not make any changes to their Playing 11. However, Kuldeep Yadav vs Heinrich Klaasen is going to be a mouth-watering given the latter has scored 102 runs off 48 deliveries against spin in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024: DC vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Sumit Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

[Impact sub: Abishek Porel].

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Delhi vs Hyderabad head-to-head

Total matches played: 23

Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 13

Delhi Capitals won: 11

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sumit Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Kumar Kushagra, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Lizaad Williams, David Warner, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.

IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live toss time, live streaming and telecast

Which teams will lock horns in tomorrow's match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 35 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the DC vs SRH live toss take place on Saturday (April 20)?

In IPL 2024, DC vs SRH live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the DC vs SRH live match start on April 20?





The Delhi vs Hyderabad live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 20 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the DC vs SRH IPL match in India for free.