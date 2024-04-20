Business Standard
IPL 2024 DC vs SRH LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 7 pm in New Delhi

IPL 2024 LIVE TOSS UPDATES, DC vs SRH Playing 11: If Delhi wins today, they can get up to 8 points and close in on a top-four spot

DC vs SRH Live Score IPL 2024. Photo: Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, on Saturday, April 20, 2024. 

The Capitals have returned to their original home of New Delhi for the first time this season. They are on a winning momentum and have won their last two matches against the Lucknow Supere Ginats and the Gujarat Titans. 

But they have run-machine Sunrisers Hyderabad in front of them. If Delhi wins today, they can get up to 8 points and close in on a top-four spot. While win for Hyderabad will send them straight to the number two spot in the IPL 2024 points table. 

Check IPL 2024 Points Table here

IPL 2024: DC vs SRH Playing 11 prediction

SRH Playing 11 probables: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan.

Impact Substitute: Mayank Markande

Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule here

DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner/Sumit Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact substitute: Abhishek Porel

DC vs SRH LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the DC vs SRH match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs SRH live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Live Streaming

DC vs SRH live Streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

Check latest news on Indian Premier League 2024 here

IPL 2024 DC vs SRH Live Score 

Check the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score and match updates here 
5:15 PM

Why is the DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match important?

 
This game is very important from the point of view that it is the first real home game for Delhi at their original home ground of the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. While Delhi is coming on the back of back-to-back wins, Hyderabad have come here after world record game against the RCB where they poised the highest-ever total in an IPL match. 
 
5:04 PM

Welcome to the live blog of DC vs SRH IPL 2024 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2024 match from the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 
 
Topics : Rishabh Pant Indian Premier League Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Pat Cummins

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

