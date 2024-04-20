Home / Cricket / IPL / News / LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Gaikwad fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad received a minimum fine since it was their first offence of the season

Rimjhim Singh
Apr 20 2024
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has fined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for maintaining a slow over rate during their recent IPL match at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow yesterday.

According to a report in The Times of India (TOI), the captains of both the teams, KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad, have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as a penalty. Both the captains received a minimum fine since it was their first offence of the season.

In an official statement, the BCCI said, "KL Rahul, captain, Lucknow Super Giants has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 34 of the Indian Premier League 2024 against Chennai Super Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow."

In another statement regarding Ruturaj Gaikwad, the BCCI said, "Ruturaj Gaikwad, captain, Chennai Super Kings has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate against Lucknow Super Giants."

The statement further said, “As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined Rs12 lakh.”

KL Rahul claimed the "Player of the Match" award for his knock of 82 off 53 balls. His partnership with Quinton de Kock, who scored 54 of 43, steered Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding 8-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings, amassing the highest opening partnership of the season in the process.

LSG will again face CSK on April 23 at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) is currently at the top of the points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with 12 points, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and LSG with eight points each.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

