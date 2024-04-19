MS Dhoni to AB de Villiers: Batters who hit most sixes in 20th over of IPL
With 65 sixes and counting in 313 balls, Dhoni tops the chart of most sixes hit in the 20th over of an IPL match. The veteran Indian batter is followed by Kieron Pollard (33 sixes)Anish Kumar New Delhi
Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni holds the record of hitting most sixes in the 20th over of Indian Premier League (IPL) history. While he smashed three sixes in the match against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, he managed one six in the next match against Lucknow Super Kings.
With 65 sixes and counting in 313 balls, 42-year-old Dhoni tops the chart of most sixes hit in the 20th over of an IPL match. The veteran Indian batter is followed by Kieron Pollard (33 sixes), who represented Mumbai Indians in IPL. Pollard has retired from IPL and now currently coaching the MI team.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pollard is followed by Dhoni's teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who has 29 sixes in his kitty in the 20th over.
| Players with most sixes in 20th over
| Player name
| Sixes hit
| Balls faced
| MS Dhoni
| 65 s
| 313
| Kieron Pollard
| 33
| 189
| Ravindra Jadeja
| 29
| 171
| Hardik Pandya
| 28
| 117
| Rohit Sharma
| 23
| 88
| AB de Villiers
| 19
| 88
| Dinesh Karthik
| 18
| 130
| David Miller
| 18
| 91
| Andre Russell
| 18
| 83
Dhoni batting record in the 20th over in IPL history
- Runs: 772
- Balls: 313
- SR: 246.64
- 4s/6s: 53/65
Dhoni record in 20th over in IPL 2024:
57 off 16, four fours, six sixes (SR: 356.25)
| MS Dhoni record in IPL history
| Batting & Fielding Stats
| YEAR
| MAT
| NO
| RUNS
| HS
| AVG
| BF
| SR
| 100
| 50
| 4S
| 6S
| CT
| ST
| Career
| 257
| 92
| 5169
| 84*
| 39.46
| 3773
| 137
| 0
| 24
| 356
| 247
| 146
| 42