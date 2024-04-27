Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table: MI, DC, RR, LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Rajasthan Royals leads the IPL 2024 team rankings. Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai have a chance to improve their rankings. Virat Kohli is having orange cap while Bumrah looks to take the purple cap back

Indian Premier League 2024 points table
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals are at the top of the IPL 2024 points table and a win in today's second game will certain their place in the Playoffs, which begins on May 22. Rajasthan will be at the top of the IPL 2024 rankings even if they lose today's match against Lucknow Super Giants, which starts at 7:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, Lucknow have a chance to jump at the second spot on IPL 2024 leaderboard, even they manage to win the match. 

Delhi could replace Chennai Super Giants at the fifth place if they manage to win their match against Mumbai Indians, who are the ninth spot on the IPL 2024 team rankings. But Hardik Pandya's side could jump to sixth spot after the match today. Check IPL 2024 DC vs MI LIVE SCORE, PLAYING 11 AND MATCH UPDATES HERE

Notably, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with four points in nine games.

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 0 14 0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 0 10 0.972
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 0 10 0.577
4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 0 10 0.148
5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 0 8 0.415
6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 8 -0.386
7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 0 8 -0.974
8 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 0 6 -0.187
9 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 0 6 -0.227
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 0 4 -0.721
IPL 2024 Orange cap

Virat Kohli is having the orange cap with 430 runs in nine matches.

Top five highest run-getter in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Virat Kohli
RCB		 9 9 2 430 113* 61.43 295 145.76 1 3 40 17
2 Sunil Narine
KKR		 8 8 0 357 109 44.63 194 184.02 1 2 37 24
3 Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK		 8 8 2 349 108* 58.17 245 142.44 1 2 38 10
4 Rishabh Pant
DC		 9 9 2 342 88* 48.86 212 161.32 0 3 27 21
5 Sai Sudharsan
GT		 9 9 0 334 65 37.11 259 128.95 0 1 35 5


IPL 2024 Purple cap

Jasprit Bumrah will take the purple cap from Harshal Patel, if he takes one wicketa against Delhi Capitals today.

Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Harshal Patel
PBKS		 9 9 32 326 14 3/15 23.28 10.18 13.71 0 0
2 Jasprit Bumrah
MI		 8 8 32 204 13 5/21 15.69 6.37 14.76 0 1
3 Yuzvendra Chahal
RR		 8 8 30 265 13 3/11 20.38 8.83 13.84 0 0
4 Kuldeep Yadav
DC		 6 6 24 183 12 4/55 15.25 7.62 12 1 0
5 T Natarajan
SRH		 6 6 24 209 12 4/19 17.41 8.7 12 1 0
 


First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

