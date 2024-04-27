IPL 2024 points table: MI, DC, RR, LSG rankings; top batters and bowlers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|0.698
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.972
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.577
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|0.148
|5
|Chennai Super Kings
|8
|4
|4
|0
|8
|0.415
|6
|Delhi Capitals
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.386
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.974
|8
|Punjab Kings
|9
|3
|6
|0
|6
|-0.187
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|8
|3
|5
|0
|6
|-0.227
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-0.721
Virat Kohli is having the orange cap with 430 runs in nine matches.
|Top five highest run-getter in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
| Virat Kohli
RCB
|9
|9
|2
|430
|113*
|61.43
|295
|145.76
|1
|3
|40
|17
|2
| Sunil Narine
KKR
|8
|8
|0
|357
|109
|44.63
|194
|184.02
|1
|2
|37
|24
|3
| Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK
|8
|8
|2
|349
|108*
|58.17
|245
|142.44
|1
|2
|38
|10
|4
| Rishabh Pant
DC
|9
|9
|2
|342
|88*
|48.86
|212
|161.32
|0
|3
|27
|21
|5
| Sai Sudharsan
GT
|9
|9
|0
|334
|65
|37.11
|259
|128.95
|0
|1
|35
|5
IPL 2024 Purple cap
Jasprit Bumrah will take the purple cap from Harshal Patel, if he takes one wicketa against Delhi Capitals today.
|Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
| Harshal Patel
PBKS
|9
|9
|32
|326
|14
|3/15
|23.28
|10.18
|13.71
|0
|0
|2
| Jasprit Bumrah
MI
|8
|8
|32
|204
|13
|5/21
|15.69
|6.37
|14.76
|0
|1
|3
| Yuzvendra Chahal
RR
|8
|8
|30
|265
|13
|3/11
|20.38
|8.83
|13.84
|0
|0
|4
| Kuldeep Yadav
DC
|6
|6
|24
|183
|12
|4/55
|15.25
|7.62
|12
|1
|0
|5
| T Natarajan
SRH
|6
|6
|24
|209
|12
|4/19
|17.41
|8.7
|12
|1
| 0