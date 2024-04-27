DC vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL2024: Toss to take place at 3 PM IST today

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to avenge the defeat in the previous encounter against Mumbai Indians (MI) when Rishabh Pant's team takes the field at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. For Delhi Capitals, David Warner and Ishant Sharma are not available for selection for today's match vs Mumbai due to injury. Delhi might not bring any changes in their Playing 11 as they would look to retain their winning combination.





Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, bring an extra spinner in their Playing 11 given DC vs MI match is going to be a day game. And hot and humid weather conditions might deteriorate the Kotla wicket as the game progresses.

IPL 2024: DC vs MI Playing 11 prediction

MI Playing 11 probables: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah.

[Impact sub: Nuwan Thushara].

DC Playing 11 probables: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje/Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar. [Impact sub: Rasikh Salam]

DC vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant and Indians captain Hardik Pandya will take place at 3 PM IST.



How to watch the live telecast of DC vs MI match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. DC vs MI live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, DC vs MI Live streaming

DC vs MI live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

