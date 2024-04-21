IPL 2024 points table: KKR, GT, RCB, PBKS rankings; top batters and bowlers





Check KKR vs RCB live score, full scorecard and match updates here | IPL 2024 Rajasthan Royals would remain at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table despite the results of two matches played on April 21. However, Kolkata Knight Riders could replace Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from the top of the points table if they win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who will remain at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table due to their inferior net run rate.

Expected changes in IPL 2024 leaderboard after PBKS vs GT match

Gujarat Titans (GT) could replace Delhi Capitals (DC) at the seventh position on IPL 2024 points table if they beat Punjab Kings in today's second match.

IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 0 12 0.677 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 0 10 0.914 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 4 2 0 8 1.399 4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 0 8 0.529 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 0 8 0.123 6 Mumbai Indians 7 3 4 0 6 -0.133 7 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 0 6 -0.477 8 Gujarat Titans 7 3 4 0 6 -1.303 9 Punjab Kings 7 2 5 0 4 -0.251 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 7 1 6 0 2 -1.185

IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorers



RCB's Virat Kohli is having the orange cap and he will look to pile up more runs and go beyond 400-run mark. Sunrisers Hyderabad 's Travis Head jumped to the second spot on the list of highest run-getter after scoring 32-ball 89.



Top seven highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 7 7 2 361 113* 72.7 245 147.34 1 2 35 14 2 Travis Head (SRH) 6 6 0 324 102 54 150 216 1 2 39 18 3 Riyan Parag (RR) 7 7 2 314 84* 63.60 197 161.42 0 3 22 20 4 Rohit Sharma (MI) 7 7 1 297 105* 49.50 181 164.08 1 0 30 18 5 KL Rahul (LSG) 7 7 1 281 77* 46.83 197 142.63 0 2 24 11

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket-takers

Jasprit Bumrah is having the purple cap. Amidst the onslaught of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav picked 4 wickets and entered the list of top-five wicket-takers.

