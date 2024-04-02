IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-getters and wicket-takers

IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs LSG match on April 2
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Pts.
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.249
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.047
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.976
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0.483
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.738
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.204
|7
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.016
|8
|Punjab Kings
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-0.337
|9
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|1
|3
|0
|2
|-0.876
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.423
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Check IPL 2024 points table here
IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorer
Virat Kohli is orange cap holder after the end of RCB vs LSG match on April 2.
|Top five highest run-getter in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB) 4
|4
|1
|203
|83*
|67.67
|144
|140.97
|0
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|3
|3
|2
|181
|84*
|181
|113
|160.17
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|3
|3
|1
|167
|80*
|83.5
|76
|219.73
|4
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|3
|3
|2
|146
|64*
|146
|83
|175.9
|5
|Quinton De Kock (LSG)
|3
|0
|139
|81
|46.33
|99
|140.4
|0
IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket taker
Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman is currently holding the purple cap. But Indian tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav (LSG) is just one wicket away from Rahman as he has six wickets in just two matches.
|Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|1
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|3
|3
|12
|106
|7
|29/4
|15.14
|8.83
|10.28
|1
|2
|Mayank Yadav (LSG)
|2
|2
|8
|41
|6
|14/3
|6.83
|5.12
|8
|0
|3
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|3
|3
|10
|55
|6
|11/3
|9.16
|5.5
|10
|0
|4
|Mohit Sharma (GT)
|3
|3
|12
|93
|6
|25/3
|15.5
|7.75
|12
|0
|5
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|3
|3
|12
|88
|5
|21/2
|17.6
|7.33
|14.4
|0