Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-getters and wicket-takers

IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-getters and wicket-takers

Virat Kohli is currently holding the orange cap, with 203 runs in 4 matches. CSK's Mustafizur Rahman has the purple cap with 7 wickets

IPL 2024 stats
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued to be at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table after the conclusion of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on April 2 (Tuesday). Rajasthan are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RR have six points in three games while KKR have two points in two matches. Chennai are at the third spot with four points in three games. Bengaluru are languished at the bottom half of the points table with just one win in four matches. Lucknow jumped to 4th spot with second win in their third match of IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs LSG match on April 2

IPL Points Table 2024
Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 0 6 1.249
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 0 4 1.047
3 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 0 4 0.976
4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 4 0.483
5 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 0 4 -0.738
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 0.204
7 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 0 2 -0.016
8 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 0 2 -0.337
9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 0 2 -0.876
10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Check IPL 2024 points table here

IPL 2024: Top five highest run-scorer

Virat Kohli is orange cap holder after the end of RCB vs LSG match on April 2.

Top five highest run-getter in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR
1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 203 83* 67.67 144 140.97 0
2 Riyan Parag (RR) 3 3 2 181 84* 181 113 160.17
3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73
4 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 3 3 2 146 64* 146 83 175.9
5 Quinton De Kock (LSG) 3 0 139 81 46.33 99 140.4 0

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket taker

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman is currently holding the purple cap. But Indian tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav (LSG) is just one wicket away from Rahman as he has six wickets in just two matches.

Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024
POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w
1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 12 106 7 29/4 15.14 8.83 10.28 1
2 Mayank Yadav (LSG) 2 2 8 41 6 14/3 6.83 5.12 8 0
3 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 3 3 10 55 6 11/3 9.16 5.5 10 0
4 Mohit Sharma (GT) 3 3 12 93 6 25/3 15.5 7.75 12 0
5 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 3 3 12 88 5 21/2 17.6 7.33 14.4 0


Also Read

IPL 2024 CSK vs RCB Highlights: Fizz, Jadeja, Dube shine in big Chennai win

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Playing 11: Rachin, Rizvi make debut for Chennai

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024: Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead vs RCB

IPL 2024 auction: Cameron Green traded to Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2024: DC vs KKR head-to-head, Vizag pitch report and weather forecast

KKR's home match vs RR on Apr 17 set to be rescheduled due to Ram Navami

IPL 2024: Hardik gets booed again as chants of 'Rohit Rohit' fill Wankhede

IPL 2024: Need to be more disciplined - Pandya after 3rd consecutive defeat

IPL 2024 RCB vs LSG matchups: Pooran against Maxwell to Krunal vs Karthik

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi CapitalsRajasthan RoyalsPunjab KingsGujarat TitansKolkata Knight Riders

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story