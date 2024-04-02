IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-getters and wicket-takers

Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued to be at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 points table after the conclusion of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) match on April 2 (Tuesday). Rajasthan are followed by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).





IPL 2024 points table after RCB vs LSG match on April 2



IPL Points Table 2024 Rank Teams Mat W L NR(No Result) Pts. NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 0 6 1.249 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 2 0 0 4 1.047 3 Chennai Super Kings 3 2 1 0 4 0.976 4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 0 4 0.483 5 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 0 4 -0.738 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 0 2 0.204 7 Delhi Capitals 3 1 2 0 2 -0.016 8 Punjab Kings 3 1 2 0 2 -0.337 9 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 0 2 -0.876 10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 0 -1.423 RR have six points in three games while KKR have two points in two matches. Chennai are at the third spot with four points in three games. Bengaluru are languished at the bottom half of the points table with just one win in four matches. Lucknow jumped to 4th spot with second win in their third match of IPL 2024.

Top five highest run-getter in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 1 Virat Kohli (RCB) 4 4 1 203 83* 67.67 144 140.97 0 2 Riyan Parag (RR) 3 3 2 181 84* 181 113 160.17 3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 3 3 1 167 80* 83.5 76 219.73 4 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) 3 3 2 146 64* 146 83 175.9 5 Quinton De Kock (LSG) 3 0 139 81 46.33 99 140.4 0

IPL 2024: Top five highest wicket taker

Top five highest wicket-taker in Indian Premier League 2024 POS Player Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CSK) 3 3 12 106 7 29/4 15.14 8.83 10.28 1 2 Mayank Yadav (LSG) 2 2 8 41 6 14/3 6.83 5.12 8 0 3 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) 3 3 10 55 6 11/3 9.16 5.5 10 0 4 Mohit Sharma (GT) 3 3 12 93 6 25/3 15.5 7.75 12 0 5 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) 3 3 12 88 5 21/2 17.6 7.33 14.4 0

Virat Kohli is orange cap holder after the end of RCB vs LSG match on April 2.Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman is currently holding the purple cap. But Indian tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav (LSG) is just one wicket away from Rahman as he has six wickets in just two matches.