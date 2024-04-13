IPL 2024 points table, team rankings, highest run-scorers and wicket-takers

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|IPL Points Table 2024
|Rank
|Teams
|Mat
|W
|L
|NR(No Result)
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|0.871
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|1.528
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.666
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.436
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|0.344
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.073
|8
|Punjab Kings
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.196
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|-1.124
Points table updated ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2024 match on April 13
Check IPL 2024 Points Table here
|Top five highest run-getters in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Virat Kohli (RCB)
|6
|6
|2
|319
|113*
|79.75
|216
|141.77
|1
|2
|29
|12
|2
|Riyan Parag (RR)
|5
|5
|2
|261
|84*
|87
|165
|158.18
|0
|3
|17
|17
|3
|Shubman Gill (GT)
|6
|6
|1
|255
|89*
|51
|168
|151
|0
|2
|19
|9
|4
|Sanju Samson (RR)
|5
|5
|2
|246
|82*
|82
|156
|157.69
|0
|3
|24
|10
|5
|Sai Sudharsan (GT)
|6
|6
|0
|226
|45
|37.65
|177
|127.68
|0
|0
|23
|3
Stats Updated ahead of PBKS vs RR match on April 13
|Top six highest-wicket takers in Indian Premier League 2024
|POS
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)
|6
|6
|19
|132
|11
|11/3
|13.20
|7.33
|10.80
|0
|0
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah (MI)
|5
|5
|20
|112
|10
|5/21
|11.2
|5.69
|11.87
|0
|1
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman (CSK)
|4
|4
|16
|128
|9
|29/4
|14.22
|8
|10.66
|1
|0
|4
|Khaleel Ahmed (DC)
|6
|6
|24.0
|211
|9
|21/2
|23.44
|8.79
|13.75
|0
|0
|5
|Arshdeep Singh (PBKS)
|5
|5
|18.2
|160
|8
|29/4
|20
|8.72
|13.75
|1
|0
|6
|Mohit Sharma (GT)
|6
|6
|23
|216
|8
|25/3
|27
|9.39
|17.25
|0
|0
Stats Updated during the PBKS vs RR match on April 13